Big Data Analytics in Retail Market | Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Industry Status, Forecast till 2027

Big Data Analytics in Retail Market

The global big data in retail analytics market witnessed significant growth in the recent past and is expected to exhibit a similar trend in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in spending on big data analytics tools, the surge in the need to deliver personalized customer experience to increase sales, and rise in growth of the e-commerce sector drive the growth of global big data analytics in retail market. However, issues in collecting and collating the data from disparate systems and challenges in capturing customer data restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, integration of new technologies such as IoT, AI and machine learning in big data analytics in retail and the growing demand of predictive analytics in retail would create new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 scenario-

• During COVID-19 the demand for big data analytics in retail has been accelerated owing to the increasing trend of e-commerce platforms. In addition, the change in the buying behavior of the customers has further enhanced demand.

• On the other hand, the optimization of business continuity has increased the adoption of big data analytics in retail, during the lockdown.

According to the report, the global big data analytics in retail market size was valued at $4.43 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $17.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for around two-third of the global big data analytics in retail market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. The use of on-premise data analytics in retail to ensure data security majorly drives the growth of the segment. However, the cloud segment would register the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of big data analytics in retail has been witnessed for the manufacturing of high-precision components. Less investment needs on hardware infrastructure, flexible plans from vendors according to enterprise usage, and greater scalability augment the growth of the segment.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the global big data analytics in retail market, and is expected to continue to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The increase in need to improve personalization at a transformational scale by allowing retail companies to enhance customer experience and growing requirements to provide more customized recommendations to the customers drive the growth of the segment. However, the services segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 23.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to its adoption to ensure effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the big data analysis process.

Based on region, North America attributed to nearly two-fifths of the global big data analytics in retail market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. Adoption of AI integrated big data analytics in retail software by the service providers, continuous advancements in technology, and presence of major number of big data analytics in retail vendors drive the market growth in this province. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 23.5% from 2020 to 2027. The adoption of cloud-enabled big data analytics in retail software, increase in popularity of fast internet connectivity, ever growing smartphone penetration, and rising popularity of e-commerce companies are the major factor propel the growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Alteryx Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Microstrategy Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., RetailNext, SAP SE, SAS institute, and Teradata. This study includes market trends, Big Data Analytics in Retail Market analysis, and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the big data analytics in retail market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of big data in retail storage market for the period 2020-2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

