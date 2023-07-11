Global Mitral Valve Disease Market is Expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2031: Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

Mitral Valve Disease Market

North America accounted for the largest mitral valve disease market share in terms of revenue in 2021

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitral valve disease is a condition characterized by dysfunction or damage to the mitral valve, which is responsible for regulating blood flow between the left atrium and the left ventricle of the heart. It can lead to symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and heart palpitations. The global mitral valve disease market encompasses various diagnostic and treatment options aimed at managing the disease. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends in the market, along with an outlook for future growth.

CAGR: 8.8%

• Current Market Size: USD 2.5Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2022 to 2031

• Base Year: 2021

The mitral valve disease market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of mitral valve disease, advancements in treatment techniques, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Additionally, the rising focus on healthcare infrastructure development in emerging economies, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, is further fueling market growth.

However, challenges such as high treatment costs, limited awareness about available treatment options, and the complexity of mitral valve disease diagnosis and management still exist. Overcoming these challenges will be crucial for market players to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the growing patient population.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Increasing Prevalence: The prevalence of mitral valve disease is rising globally due to factors such as an aging population and the growing incidence of risk factors like hypertension and heart disease. This increase in patient pool is driving the demand for diagnostic tests and treatment options.

Technological Advancements: The mitral valve disease market has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years. Minimally invasive procedures, such as transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement, are gaining prominence over traditional open-heart surgeries. These advancements not only offer improved patient outcomes but also reduce hospital stays and recovery time.

Focus on Personalized Medicine: With the advent of precision medicine, there is a growing emphasis on tailoring treatment strategies to individual patients. Advancements in imaging techniques and genetic testing allow for better patient stratification, leading to more targeted therapies and improved patient outcomes.

Rising Demand for Mitral Valve Repair Devices: As compared to valve replacement, mitral valve repair procedures offer several advantages, including preservation of native valve tissue and lower risks of complications. There is a growing demand for innovative mitral valve repair devices, such as annuloplasty rings and chordal repair systems, which offer less invasive and more durable solutions for patients.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Novartis AG

Labcor Laboratorios Ltda

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Artivion, Inc.

Braile Biomedica

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Affluent Medical

Valcare Medical

Corcym UK Limited

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

ShockWave Medical, Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Medtronic plc

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mitral valve disease market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing mitral valve disease market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mitral valve disease market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mitral valve disease market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• On the basis of treatment type, the mitral valve repair segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021; however, the mitral valve replacement segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• Depending on indication, the mitral valve regurgitation segment dominated the mitral valve disease industry in 2021; however, the mitral valve stenosis segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming future.

• By end user, the hospitals segment led the mitral valve disease industry in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

• Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

