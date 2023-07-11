Sportswear Market to See Booming Growth | Salomon, Fila, Puma
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Sportswear market is expected to see a growth of 10.4% and may reach market size of USD292.1 Billion by 2029, currently valued at USD160.99 Billion."
Definition:
Sportswear is a type of attire that includes clothing and footwear, which is worn during a sport or any sort of physical exercise. Specific clothing is designed for most of the sports and physical exercises, for practical, safety and comfort reasons. Any sportswear needs artistic features like eye-catching appearance and a pleasing look as well as functions that would enhance the athleteâ€™s performance and would also provide some extra comfort and uphold the health of the wearer. Today's apparel for sports and activewear is provided and designed with such features that make them lighter, more durable, softer and are fast drying.
Market Trends:
• Increased Time for Leisure and Higher Disposable Incomes
• Increasing Demand for Fashionable and Trendy Sportswear
• Growing Awareness of Health and Wellness in Developing Economies
Market Drivers:
• Growing Population and Rising Disposable Income has driven the Market for Sportswear
• A Rise in Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles has boosted the Growth of the Sportswear
• Artistic Features and Attractive Appearance of Sportswear
• Fitness and Sports Dressing Are Being Related To Self-Image and Lifestyles
Market Opportunities:
• Rising Focus of Manufacturers on New Product Inventions Owing to the Trend of integrating Function and Fashion Industries
• As the Technological & Industrial Advancements Continue to Produce Lighter and More Breathable Sportswear
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Sportswear Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Sportswear
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Nike (United States), Adidas (Germany), Salomon (France), Fila (South Korea), Sky Sports (London), ESPN (United States), Puma (Germany), ASICS (Japan), UFC (United States), MLB (United States), Reebok (United States), Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Sportswear Market Study Table of Content
Sportswear Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Athletic Apparel, Activewear, Performance Footwear, Fitness Accessories, Outdoor Sportswear, Others] in 2023
Sportswear Market by Application/End Users [Men, Women, Kids]
Global Sportswear Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Sportswear Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Sportswear (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
