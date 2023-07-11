Global Laser Marking Machine Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Laser Marking Machine Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's laser marking machine market forecast, the laser marking machine market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.73 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3% through the forecast period.

The increase in adoption of laser marking across end-users is significantly driving the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest laser marking machine market share. Major players in the laser marking machine market leaders include Gravotech Marking, Epilog, TYKMA Electrox, Han's Laser, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, Trotec Laser, Mecco, Telesis Technologies, Videojet Technologies, Coherent, Sea Force, Keyence Corporation, Huagong Tech Company, ROFIN-SINAR Laser GmbH.

Laser Marking Machine Market Segments

1) By Type: CO2 Laser, Fiber Laser, Green Laser, UV Laser, YAG Laser, Other Types

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Machine Tool, Electronics and Microelectronics, Medical, Packaging, Military, Other Applications

This type of marking refers to a permanent process that uses a beam of concentrated light for creating a lasting mark on a surface. It utilizes a concentrated beam of light to leave a permanent mark on a surface. A fiber, pulsed, continuous wave, green, or UV laser system is commonly used for laser marking, and it covers a wide range of applications. This type of marking employs no consumables and requires less maintenance than other non-permanent marking procedures like printing or labelling.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Laser Marking Machine Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

