Projected Tissue Paper Market Revenues to Reach US$ 98.5 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% During 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tissue Paper Industry Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tissue paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global tissue paper market size reached US$ 69.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Tissue paper is a lightweight, soft, absorbent product widely used for various purposes. It is typically made from recycled paper pulp or virgin and recycled fibers. It is known for its delicate texture and versatility, making it a common household and commercial item. One of the primary uses of tissue paper is for personal hygiene. It is commonly used as toilet tissue, providing a soft and gentle option for cleansing after using the restroom. It is also utilized as facial tissue for wiping and blowing the nose, offering a convenient and hygienic solution during colds or allergies. Beyond personal care, tissue paper serves numerous other purposes. It is frequently used for cleaning and wiping surfaces due to its absorbent properties. It is also used in the food service industry for wrapping and packaging delicate items like pastries, sandwiches, and fruits.

In arts and crafts, tissue paper is used in various creative projects. Its vibrant colors and delicate nature make it popular for creating paper flowers, gift wrapping, collages, and other decorative crafts. It is often used for creating pom-poms, tassels, and other party decorations. Moreover, tissue paper plays a crucial role in the packaging industry. It is widely used as a protective layer in packaging fragile items such as glassware, ceramics, and electronics. It helps prevent scratches, chips, and breakage during transportation. Its softness, absorbency, and versatility make it widely used in personal care, cleaning, arts and crafts, packaging, and more. Its gentle touch and convenience have made it an essential item in homes, businesses, and various industries worldwide.

Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing shift of consumers towards convenience and hygiene. In line with this, the rapid urbanization and the rising number of households are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing purchasing power allows consumers to afford tissue paper products as a daily necessity. The escalating awareness about personal hygiene and cleanliness is positively influencing product demand. Apart from this, the expanding industrial sectors, especially in emerging economies, boost the demand for tissue paper in commercial and industrial applications. The growing hospitality and tourism sector requires a significant supply of tissue paper for hotels, restaurants, and other establishments, catalyzing the market.

Moreover, the strict sanitary regulations in various industries, such as healthcare and food service, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, the rising elderly population, particularly in developed countries, increases the requirement for tissue paper in healthcare and personal care settings. The growth of e-commerce platforms and online shopping facilitates the distribution and accessibility of tissue paper products, propelling the market. The demand for environmentally friendly tissue paper products, such as those made from recycled fibers or sustainable sources, drives market growth. The introduction of innovative tissue paper products, such as scented or colored varieties, attracts consumer interest and expands market opportunities. Effective marketing campaigns and brand promotions enhance consumer awareness and drive tissue paper sales.

Expansion into emerging markets with growing populations and increasing consumer disposable incomes creates new opportunities for tissue paper manufacturers. Additionally, the escalating demand for tissue paper in educational institutions, offices, and public facilities is supporting the market. Supportive government policies and regulations promoting hygiene standards contribute to market expansion. Other factors driving the market include an increasing focus on health and wellness, the convenience and portability offered by the product, changing demographics, and widespread availability of the product.

Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Market are Given Below:

• Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP)

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Hengan International Group Company Limited

• CMPC S.A.

• Cascades, Inc.

• Jukebox Print Inc.

• Paper Mart Inc.

• Svenska Cellulosa AB

• Unicharm Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Household

• Commercial

Breakup by Product:

• Paper Napkin

• Paper Towel

• Facial Tissue

• Toilet Paper

• Wrapping Tissue

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Wood Free

• Wood Containing

• Recovered Fiber

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

