Industrial Tubes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Tubes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial tubes market research. As per TBRC’s industrial tubes market forecast, the industrial tubes market size is predicted to reach a value of $790.73 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3% through the forecast period.

The rise in the oil and gas industry is expected to propel the industrial tubes market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest industrial tubes market share. Major players in the market include Safran S.A, Honeywell Aerospace, Thales Group, L-3 Avionics System, United Technologies Corporation, GE Aviation, BAE Systems, Meggitt plc, Raytheon Technologies, Rockwell Collins Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Universal Avionics System Corporation, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company.

Industrial Tubes Market Segments

1) By Type: Process Pipes, Mechanical Tubes, Heat Exchanger Tubes, Structural Tubes, Hydraulic And Instrumentation Tubes

2) By Manufacturing: Seamless, Welded

3) By Material: Steel, Non-steel

4) By End-User: Oil And Gas and Petrochemical, Automotive, Mechanical And Engineering, Construction, Other End-Users

This type of tube refers to a tube that is used for the transportation of solids and fluids. Solids and fluids are transported by industrial pipelines. This type of tubes convey water, gas, sewage, and other materials, as well as provide critical services to businesses such as oil and natural gas pipelines, power plants, chemical processing facilities, refineries, steel mills, and paper mills.

