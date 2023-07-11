Hemoglobin Testing Market Anticipated to Progress at US$ 3.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR of 6.4%

Hemoglobin Testing Market

A hemoglobin (Hgb) test determines the level of hemoglobin or the count of red blood cells (RBC) in the blood.

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled "Hemoglobin Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global hemoglobin testing market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global hemoglobin testing market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

What are hemoglobin testing?

A hemoglobin test refers to the measurement of the red blood cells (RBC) or the level of hemoglobin in the blood. Hemoglobin represents a type of protein available in the RBCs that carries oxygen to the organs and transfers carbon dioxide back to the lungs. Suppose a test reveals that the hemoglobin level is lower than usual in the body of an individual, then that means the person is prone to anemia, and if it is higher than average, that could be an indication of any other disease. Consequently, the testing is extensively utilized in medical laboratories, hospitals, research centers, etc., across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the hemoglobin testing industry?

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders, such as anemia, is primarily augmenting the hemoglobin testing market. Furthermore, the elevating requirement for blood glucose and regular HbA1c testing, on account of the inflating number of consumers who are suffering from diabetes, is also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the wide availability of favorable reimbursement of hemoglobin testing under numerous health insurance policies is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, several health care centers are providing home testing, that has made the test more convenient for the masses, as they get doorstep services of collecting samples and faster results, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the development of advanced testing equipment is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing per capita medical expenditure and the improving health infrastructure across the globe are also driving the global market. In addition to this, the expanding geriatric population and the rising awareness for blood-related ailments are expected to drive the hemoglobin testing market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Abbott

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Danaher

• EKF Diagnostics

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Siemens Healthineers

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Alere

• ACON Laboratories

• ARKRAY

• Bayer Medical Care

• Daiichi Biotech

• DiaSys Diagnostic Systems

• Epinex Diagnostics

• Erba Diagnostics

Hemoglobin Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, technology and end-user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Reagents and Consumables

• Equipment

Breakup by Technology:

• Chromatography

• Immunoassay

• Other

Breakup by End-User:

• Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Research centers

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

