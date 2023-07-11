International Centre for Trade Transparency Collaborates with Industry to De-Risk Global Supply Chains
EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Centre for Trade Transparency (ICTTM) is pleased to announce its collaboration with government and industry partners to address the pressing need for de-risking global supply chains.
The COVID-19 pandemic, trade disputes, natural disasters, and geopolitical events have all pointed to a growing trend of supply chain interruptions in recent years. These disruptions have underscored the critical importance of mapping supply chains, with the aim to identify weak-points, analyse potential risk factors, and predict future availability and pricing scenarios of goods worldwide. However, mapping supply chains has proven to be a complex and costly task for companies, with traditional solutions often being too costly and falling short in identifying risks in supply chains effectively.
The International Centre for Trade Transparency recognizes these challenges and is committed to overcoming them. Through their collaboration with industry partners, ICTTM is spearheading efforts to de-risk global supply chains and enhance transparency across the global supply network. By leveraging advanced technologies, ICTTM is developing AdamFTD, a transformative product designed to address the shortcomings of traditional audits and provide a comprehensive, efficient, and cost-effective solution.
AdamFTD stands for Advanced Data Analytics and Modeling for Foreign Trade Data. This cutting-edge platform combines artificial intelligence, data analytics, and blockchain technology to enable end-to-end supply chain visibility, monitoring, forecasting, and proactive risk management. By integrating these innovative capabilities, companies can efficiently identify potential customers, map vulnerabilities, detect fraudulent activities, and respond swiftly to mitigate risks within their supply chains.
ICTTM's collaboration with industry partners fosters an environment of knowledge-sharing, best practices, and collective problem-solving. By working together, ICTTM and its partners aim to revolutionize supply chain transparency, de-risk global trade, and safeguard the interests of businesses and consumers alike. The collaboration encompasses companies from various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, and technology, uniting their expertise to drive meaningful change in supply chain practices.
Through this collaboration, ICTTM and its industry partners aim to enable businesses to meet their legal obligations in mapping their supply chains end to end, as mandated by supply chain transparency laws. By leveraging the power of AdamFTD, companies can achieve comprehensive supply chain visibility, proactively identify and address risks, and demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements effectively.
Led by an exceptional Board of Directors and Advisory Board, ICTT< brings together esteemed leaders from various fields who are dedicated to driving positive change in international trade. The distinctive leadership team comprises:
Board of Directors:
Hon. Sen. David Wells, Canada (Board Chairman)
Viscount Lord John Desmond Waverley, Member, UK House of Lords
H.E. Sven Jurgenson, Former Head of UN Security Council & President of UNICEF Executive Board
Hon. Charles Mok, Trustee – Board of Trustees of the Internet Society
Hon. Iain Evans, Former South Australian Government Minister
Advisory Board:
Ranjani Rangan, Singapore - Executive Director of Changi Travel Exchange and AML Expert
Dr. Abdallah Nassereddine, Lebanon - Economic Attaché, Embassy of Lebanon in Washington, D.C. and lecturer in economics
Dr. Olga Trofymova, Ukraine - Co-Founder, Ukrainian Cluster Alliance and expert in economics
Burcu Cetinkaya, Turkey - International TV Host, Rally Car Driver, Media Expert
ICTTM invites companies, organizations, and stakeholders across industries to join this collaborative effort in de-risking global supply chains and enhancing supply chain transparency. Together, we can build resilient, ethical, and sustainable supply chains that promote fair trade, protect human rights, and mitigate risks in an increasingly interconnected world.
James York
