Container and Kubernetes Security Market is Anticipated to Show a Positive CAGR of 27.4% by 2030

Container and Kubernetes Security Market Size

The container and Kubernetes security market is expected to witness notable growth, owing to a rise in vulnerabilities and cyberattacks globally.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global container and Kubernetes security industry was pegged at $714.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The increase in vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, the rise in the popularity of microservices, and the surge in the adoption of hybrid cloud technology applications drive the growth of the global container and Kubernetes security market. However, the complexity in managing the cloud environment hinders market growth. On the contrary, the surge in demand for cybersecurity across private and government sectors would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the demand for cloud-based technology for data cybersecurity. The demand for hybrid cloud technology increased during the pandemic due to the rise in the adoption of work-from-home culture.

• However, the market witnessed several challenges due to a lack of workforce and prolonged lockdowns in several countries. Moreover, the disruption of the supply chain hampered the market growth.

The report segments the global container and Kubernetes security market on the basis of components, product, enterprise size, industry verticals, service type, and region.

Based on components, the container security platform segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprises size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global container and Kubernetes security market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period.

The global container and Kubernetes security market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aqua Security, Alert Logic, Cloud Passage, Capsule8, Qualys, Nev Vector, Twist lock, Trend Micro, StackRox, and Sysdig.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the container and Kubernetes security market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall container and kubernetes security market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current container and Kubernetes security market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

• The report includes the market share of key vendors and container and Kubernetes security market trends.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

