Hospital Information System Market : Revenue to Cross USD 44.32 Billion by 2030, Driven by 11.0% CAGR

Hospital Information System Market

Hospital information system market generated $15.48 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $44.32 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hospital information system (HIS) market is a rapidly growing segment of the healthcare industry. HIS is a type of healthcare information management system designed to manage and streamline the administrative, financial, and clinical operations of hospitals and healthcare facilities. The global market for HIS is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), government initiatives to promote the use of healthcare IT, and the growing demand for efficient healthcare services.

The global hospital information system market generated $15.48 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $44.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030.

There are several components of a HIS, including patient registration, appointment scheduling, electronic medical records (EMRs), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), pharmacy information management systems (PIMS), and revenue cycle management. These systems can be integrated to provide a seamless flow of information and improve the quality of patient care.

The HIS market is dominated by software solutions, which accounted for over 60% of the market share in 2020. This is due to the increasing adoption of EHRs and the growing demand for data analytics and population health management solutions. Additionally, cloud-based HIS solutions are also becoming popular, as they offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Rise in government initiatives support the use of e-health solutions and services, large population base and increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and growth of digital healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global hospital information system market. However, lack of skilled professionals hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the workflows in the healthcare sector and forces several industries to shut down their operations, including sub-domains of healthcare. Moreover, the global supply chain was disrupted and raw material prices were increased.

However, the healthcare facilities have shown interest in clinical decision support systems, and electronic health records to minimize human errors and the Covid-19 pandemic acted as a key factor for uptake of teleconsultations.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

The laboratory information system segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-fifth of the market. However, the electronic medical record segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. The report includes an analysis of service segment.

The global hospital information system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, around one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

The global hospital information system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (Practice Fusion), Dedalus S.p.A. (DXC Technology), Cerner Corporation, Integrated Medical Systems, Inc., GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC (NextGen Healthcare, Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Carestream Health), Siemens Healthineers AG and Wipro Limited.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Based on application, the laboratory information system segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of delivery model, the web and cloud-based held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.90%

