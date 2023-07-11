Cloud Security Software Market Size Worth US$ 39.3 Billion By 2028 | Industry CAGR of 5.1%

Cloud Security Software Market

Cloud security software is widely employed by numerous organizations for gaining multiple levels of control in a network infrastructure.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Cloud Security Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global cloud security software market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global cloud security software market size reached US$ 29.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

What are cloud security software?

Cloud security software is a specialized suite of solutions designed to protect cloud computing environments against data breaches, unauthorized access, and other cyber threats. As a crucial element of contemporary business infrastructure, it safeguards both stored data and ongoing transactions conducted via the cloud. It spans an array of products, including cloud access security brokers (CASBs), cloud workload protection platforms (CWPPs), and cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs). These products provide robust measures to maintain data integrity, confidentiality, and availability in the cloud. Its application extends across various sectors, from healthcare and banking to retail and IT, ensuring secure and seamless data management and collaboration across geographical boundaries. It forms an integral part of a company's broader cybersecurity strategy, reinforcing an organization's security posture while simultaneously enabling the advantages of cloud computing.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the cloud security software industry?

The increasing digitization of businesses majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the rise in cyber threats. Along with this, enterprises are increasingly prioritizing cybersecurity, particularly in the cloud environment, which has become an essential business platform. In addition, the proliferation of remote work, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is further influencing the demand for robust cloud security solutions to protect corporate resources accessible via the cloud. Apart from this, regulatory compliance requirements regarding data protection and privacy are compelling organizations to invest in cloud security software, further propelling the market. In confluence with this, the development of advanced, AI-based cloud security solutions that offer predictive threat intelligence and automated responses. This evolution and the shift towards multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies by businesses create a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Broadcom, Inc.

• TrendMicro

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems

• RSA Security

• McAfee

• Microsoft Corporation

• Dell Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• BMC Software

• Bitium

• CipherCloud

• Cloudpassage

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Fortinet

• VMware

• Sophos

• Gemalto NV

• Imperva, Inc

Cloud Security Software Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, deployment, end-user and vertical.

Breakup by Type:

• Cloud Identity and Access Management

• Data Loss Prevention

• Email and Web Security

• Cloud Database Security

• Network Security

• Cloud Encryption

Breakup by Deployment:

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

• Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

• Large Enterprises

• Cloud Service Providers

• Government Agencies

• Others/Third Party Vendors

Breakup by Vertical:

• Healthcare

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Information Technology (IT) & Telecom

• Government Agencies

• Retail

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

