Web Real-Time Communication Market Size Set to Skyrocket as Mobile Device Usage Soars | Growing at CAGR of 41.7%

Mobile device proliferation, demand for seamless communication, integration with unified communications, & emphasis on secure communication drive WebRTC market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Web Real-Time Communication Market Size, which was estimated at $2.73 billion in 2019, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 41.7% from 2020 to 2027, reaching $45.91 billion.

Real-time communication for web browsers and mobile applications is made possible by WebRTC, an open source set of application programming interfaces (API) and communication protocols. It enables real-time peer-to-peer connectivity without the need to add further plugins or native programs, enabling video or audio conversation within web pages. Voice, video, and other types of data transmission are made simple and affordable by this technology.

The web real-time communication (WebRTC) market is experiencing a significant trend of growing demand for seamless and interactive communication solutions. WebRTC enables real-time audio, video, and data communication directly within web browsers, eliminating the need for additional plugins or software downloads. This technology is being widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, e-commerce, education, and customer service, to enhance user engagement, collaboration, and customer support experiences.

The widespread use of smartphones and the increasing availability of high-speed internet connectivity are driving the adoption of WebRTC. With the growing number of mobile users, there is a need for communication solutions that seamlessly work across devices and platforms. WebRTC provides a standardized framework that allows mobile users to engage in real-time communication without the need for dedicated applications, making it a convenient and accessible solution for mobile-centric industries and applications.

WebRTC is increasingly being integrated with unified communications (UC) platforms, enabling organizations to consolidate their communication tools and simplify workflows. By combining WebRTC capabilities with UC solutions, businesses can enable real-time voice and video communications, instant messaging, screen sharing, and file transfer within a single unified interface. This integration enhances collaboration, productivity, and team communication, thereby driving the adoption of WebRTC in the corporate sector.

With the increasing concerns around data privacy and security, there is a growing emphasis on secure and private communication channels. WebRTC incorporates robust security features, including encryption and authentication, to ensure secure communication between endpoints. This makes it an attractive solution for industries that deal with sensitive information, such as healthcare, finance, and government. The trend towards secure and private communication is expected to fuel the adoption of WebRTC as organizations prioritize data protection and compliance.

The global web real-time communicationmarket analysis includes some of the key market players such as Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dialogic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Plivo, Quobis, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Tokbox Inc. (Vonage), and Twilio Inc.

