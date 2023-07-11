Condoms Market Size Projected to Surpass US$ 17.6 Billion By 2028 | Industry CAGR of 8.92%

Condoms Market

The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among the masses regarding sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Condoms Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global condoms market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global condoms market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.92% during 2023-2028.

What are condoms?

Condoms are barrier contraceptive devices that control pregnancy and lessen the chance of sexually transmitted infections during sexual intercourse. They are typically made of latex, polyurethane, or polyisoprene and come in various sizes and shapes to fit different individuals. They create a physical barrier that prevents semen, vaginal fluids, and blood from contacting each other. This helps to decrease the risk of unintended pregnancy and the transmission of STIs such as HIV, gonorrhea, and chlamydia. They are highly effective when used correctly and consistently. They can be utilized for vaginal, anal, and oral sex and are available in male and female varieties. Male condoms are worn over the penis, while female ones are inserted into the vagina before sex.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the condoms industry?

The global market is primarily driven by increasing awareness and education about the benefits of using condoms for contraception and STI prevention. In line with this, the rising emphasis on sexual health and reproductive rights worldwide is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing number of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis, is positively influencing product demand worldwide. Apart from this, the availability of condoms in both traditional and online retail channels is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for affordable and accessible contraceptives, particularly in developing countries, is propelling the market. Besides, the trend towards using eco-friendly and sustainable materials in condom manufacturing is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of condoms as a mainstream contraceptive option among men and women of all ages is providing a boost to the market. Other factors driving the market include the rising popularity of non-latex condoms among individuals with latex allergies, the growing trend towards safe and responsible sexual practices among young adults, and the escalating demand for premium condoms that offer extra features such as enhanced sensitivity, longer-lasting lubrication, or unique textures.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Cupid Limited

• Fuji Latex Co Ltd

• Karex Berhad

• Lifestyles Healthcare

• Mankind Pharma

• Mayer Laboratories Inc.

• Okamoto Global

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Veru Inc

Condoms Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, end user and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Latex

• Non-latex

Breakup by End User:

• Men

• Women

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies and Drug Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

