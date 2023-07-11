Bath Soap Market Outlook, Demand, Sales Estimation and Business Opportunities 2023-2028

Bath Soap Market

Bath soap is a skincare product that kills germs and reduces the risks of infections by preventing bacterial reproduction on the skin.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bath Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global bath soap industry size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global bath soap market size reached US$ 22.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

What are bath soap?

Bath soaps represent personal care products utilized to maintain the general hygiene of the body. They are commercially available in liquid and bar forms. Bath soaps are produced through the saponification method, wherein alkaline solutions, such as caustic lye, are blended with oil to cause a chemical reaction that splits the fats into acid chains. This neutralizes the lye and aids with lathering. Some other ingredients include animal or vegetable fats, propylene glycol, allantoin, glycerin, sodium laureth sulfate (SLS), and triethanolamine. In addition to this, these compounds destroy microorganisms by disorganizing their membrane bilayer, thereby removing dirt and debris, assisting in unclogging pores, and conditioning the skin. As a result, bath soaps are widely available across supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, hypermarkets, specialty stores, online or offline channels, etc.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the bath soap industry?

The continuous product innovations and the development of new variants are among the primary factors driving the bath soap market. In line with this, the launch of innovative derivatives by the leading manufacturers in tropical fragrances is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the formulation of bath soaps containing natural ingredients by the key players, owing to the increasing awareness toward the adverse effects of harmful chemicals on the skin, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, several companies are offering products in recycled plastic packaging, on account of the rising environmental consciousness, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of luxury and premium brands, the growing consciousness toward personal hygiene, and the aggressive promotional activities with celebrity endorsements and a strong social media presence are expected to bolster the bath soap market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Procter and Gamble

• Unilever

• Colgate Palmolive

Bath Soap Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, form and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Premium Products

• Mass Products

Breakup by Form:

• Solid Bath Soaps

• Liquid Bath Soaps

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Convenience Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Specialty Stores

• online

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

