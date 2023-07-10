Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,454 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking and Simple Assault Offense: 400 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking and Simple Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the 400 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:50 pm, the suspect approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victims and attempted to take their vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by MPD officers with assistance from the US Capitol Police.

 

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, 33-year-old Kwuan Arrington, of Trenton, NJ, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking and Simple Assault.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking and Simple Assault Offense: 400 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more