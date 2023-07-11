Dog Food Market Outlook 2023-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, CAGR and Forecast

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global dog food market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “𝗗𝗼𝗴 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global dog food market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Dog Food Market?

Global dog food market size reached US$ 66.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2023-2028.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dog-food-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

What is Dog Food?

Dog food refers to food specifically formulated and intended for consumption by dogs. It consists of a mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals that aim to provide a balanced diet for dogs of different breeds, sizes, ages, and health conditions. Dog food is characterized by its nutritional composition, which should meet the dietary requirements of dogs. It varies based on the dog's life stage, size, breed, and health condition. Some dog foods are grain-free, while others include grains for additional fibre. The primary source of protein in dog food can be meat, poultry, or fish. Dog food can come in various forms, including dry kibble, canned wet food, semi-moist food, and frozen or freeze-dried food. Some dog foods are developed to address specific health concerns like weight management, dental health, skin and coat health, joint health, or allergies. Dog foods can also be breed or age-specific, such as food for puppies, adults, seniors, small breeds, or large breeds. Dog food is primarily used in the pet food industry. It is also used in veterinary medicine, where special therapeutic diets may be prescribed for dogs with specific health conditions. The pet care industry also uses dog food, particularly in pet boarding facilities, dog daycare centers, and professional dog training facilities. Animal shelters and rescue organizations also significantly use dog food.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Dog Food Industry?

The increasing pet adoption rates are catalysing the demand for dog food. Moreover, the growing awareness about pet health and nutrition is driving pet owners to invest in quality dog food. The rising disposable incomes are enabling more spending on pet care, including nutritious dog food. The increasing number of dual-income households is leading to more reliance on prepared pet foods. The surge in online pet food sales, facilitated by e-commerce growth, is positively impacting the market. The introduction of a wide range of flavours and ingredients is attracting more consumers. The growing concerns about pet obesity and related health issues are encouraging the purchase of specialized dog food. Innovations in packaging and portion sizes are making dog food more convenient and attractive. The increasing demand for natural and organic pet foods is propelling the market growth. The expansion of pet specialty stores is facilitating easy access to a variety of dog food. The development of breed-specific and age-specific dog foods is catering to a broader range of consumer needs. The rising pet humanization trends are influencing owners to seek out premium dog food options. The increased awareness about food allergies in dogs is promoting the sales of hypoallergenic dog food. The growth in the number of pet-friendly spaces and establishments is indirectly fueling the demand for dog food. The rising trend of pet parenting among millennials is boosting the dog food market. Other factors such as introduction of sustainable and environmentally friendly pet food products and rising investments in research and development for healthier dog food are further driving the market growth across the globe.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=614&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who are the key players operating in the Dog Food Market?

The global dog food market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of a few players competing in terms of quality and prices.

• Mars Petcare, Inc.

• Nestlé Purina Pet Care

• Hill's Pet Nutrition

• Proctor & Gamble Co.

• Del Monte Foods

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product type, pricing type, ingredient type, and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Dry Dog Food

• Dog Treats

• Wet Dog Food

Breakup by Pricing Type:

• Premium Products

• Mass Products

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

• Animal Derived

• Plant Derived

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Western Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Eastern Europe

• Middle East and Africa

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐨𝐜 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=614&flag=C

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.