SimpliFed Virtual Baby Feeding Support is Now Available for Veterans, with Optum VA Community Care Network (VA CCN)

SimpliFed is In-Network for Veterans in 38 States Across the US, in VA CCN Regions 1, 2 and 3

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, NY, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed, the maternal health leader in lactation support, announced today that it is now in-network with Optum’s VA Community Care Network.

Veterans in Regions 1, 2 and 3, which encompass 38 states from the East Coast to the Midwest and most Southern states, can now access judgment-free, virtual baby feeding support. Services are available seven days a week, starting in pregnancy and throughout the baby feeding journey, with no cost to the patient and no limits on number of appointments.

“We are deeply honored that in addition to serving TRICARE beneficiaries, SimpliFed can now support Veterans in 38 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This Optum contract will improve access to evidence-based baby feeding support for Veterans and their families,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed. “A huge thank you to Optum for ensuring Veterans have the best care to improve perinatal health outcomes, and feel good about feeding their babies.”

Research shows that evidence-based, and judgment-free baby feeding support for parents starting during pregnancy and continuing through a baby’s first few days, weeks and months, proves to be imperative for both child and parents. SimpliFed’s virtual and personalized baby feeding support improves both breastfeeding rates and maternal and child health outcomes. Data has shown that 87% of SimpliFed patients continue to successfully breastfeed at three months, compared to the national average of 69%, according to the CDC. Additionally, 92% of SimpliFed patients report feeling less stress and anxiety, and improved energy and empowerment around feeding their baby after working with SimpliFed clinicians.

In addition to Optum VA Community Care Network, SimpliFed contracts with several national commercial, TRICARE and state Medicaid plans. Through each of these contracts, SimpliFed works with health plans to improve access to breastfeeding and baby feeding support starting in pregnancy, at no cost to families.

SimpliFed has made it it’s mission to democratize access to baby feeding support, no matter how you feed your baby. Baby feeding support benefits are vital to the health of parents and babies and are mandated by law under the Affordable Care Act. Many parents aren’t even aware they have access to quality care that is free to them. Patients work with SimpliFed’s baby feeding experts starting in pregnancy to formulate a feeding plan. Once the baby arrives, SimpliFed continues to provide care and ongoing support throughout the many twists and turns of the baby feeding journey.

For more information on SimpliFed, please visit: www.SimpliFed.com

ABOUT SIMPLIFED

SimpliFed is the maternal health leader in lactation support, which provides judgment-free, virtual breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents. Parents connect with its network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via SimpliFed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed’s mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby’s first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/ .

Carson Quinn at ZindseyMEDIA on behalf of SimpliFed SimpliFed 3123399779 carson@zindsey.com