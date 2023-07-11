Pet Food Packaging Market Size 2023-2028: Global Share, Revenue Report and Growth Forecast

Pet Food Packaging Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global pet food packaging market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

Pet food packaging encompasses a range of packaging materials utilized for the protection, storage, and delivery of pet food items. Common packaging solutions include metal cans, folding cartons, pouches, and bags made from materials such as metal, plastic, and paperboard. These packaging options are used to wrap or enclose pet food, ensuring its freshness, longevity, cleanliness, and protection from contamination. Pet food packaging plays a crucial role in preventing tampering, spillage, and the loss of essential nutrients from the food products. It offers durability, cost-effectiveness, and insulation properties. Consequently, pet food packaging products find widespread applications across the globe.

How Big Is the Pet Food Packaging Market

The global pet food packaging market size reached US$ 10.8 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 14.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2028.

Pet Food Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:

The pet food packaging market is primarily driven by the emerging trend of pet humanization, the increasing adoption rates of pets, and the rising pet ownership across countries. Additionally, the elevating prioritization of the nutritional requirements of pets and the growing need for quality packaging for pet food are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the launch of protein-based, multigrain, and gluten- and allergen-free product variants by leading manufacturers to address the health concerns of pets and the development of smart pet food packaging that enables monitoring of the quality of packaged food during transportation and storage are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of organic and natural pet food products, which are manufactured without preservatives and pesticides, further catalyzes the market growth. Other factors, including the escalating demand for airtight sealing bags with high barrier properties and the implementation of government initiatives focusing on pet food quality and protection, are expected to fuel the pet food packaging market in the coming years.

Pet Food Packaging Market Growth and Opportunities:

The pet food packaging market is witnessing robust growth and is filled with opportunities for industry participants. The escalating pet population and the rising disposable income of pet owners are the primary drivers behind the surge in demand for pet food products. This, in turn, fuels the need for efficient and visually appealing packaging solutions. Moreover, the growing trend of treating pets as family members has a direct impact on packaging choices, with pet owners seeking packaging that reflects the premium quality and value of the pet food products. Furthermore, the expanding e-commerce sector is opening up new avenues for pet food packaging, as online sales require sturdy and secure packaging to ensure the safe delivery of products. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on sustainable packaging options driven by heightened consumer awareness and environmental consciousness. Manufacturers who can offer eco-friendly and recyclable packaging solutions stand to gain a significant market advantage. Overall, the pet food packaging market is on a trajectory of steady growth, fueled by increasing pet ownership, evolving consumer preferences, the proliferation of e-commerce, and the demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Material:

Paper and Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Breakup by Food Type:

Dry Food

Wet Food

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Packaging Form:

Pouches

Metal Cans

Folding Cartons

Bags

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Amcor plc, American Packaging Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. (General Mills Inc.), Coveris, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi plc, ProAmpac, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sonoco Products Company, Transcontinental Inc. and Winpak Ltd.

