Solar Panel Market Size 632.9 GW, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% , Manufacturers and Forecast Report 2023-2028

Solar Panel Market

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled "𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖." The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global solar panel market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

How Big is the Solar Panel Market?

The global solar panel market size reached 217.3 GW in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 632.9 GW by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Solar Panel?

A solar panel refers to a device that transforms the energy from the sun into electricity. It consists of multiple photovoltaic (PV) cells, which are made up of semiconductor materials, such as silicon. These cells absorb the energy from sunlight and generate a flow of electrons, which can be harnessed as electrical power. Solar panels are used to generate clean, renewable energy, and are an important component of solar energy systems. They can be installed on rooftops, in open fields or deserts, and even on spacecraft.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Solar Panel Industry?

The increasing demand for clean and renewable energy sources represents a significant factor driving the growth of the market across the globe. Apart from this, favourable government policies and incentives promoting the adoption of solar energy are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the expansion in the construction industry and ongoing infrastructure development are driving the market toward growth. The market is also being driven by the rising concerns regarding the increasing electricity costs, along with the growing need for sustainable way of development. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities, declining costs of solar panel technology, significant technological advancements, and increasing investments in solar energy, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Solar Panel Market?

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the market.

Some of the leading players are:

• Jinko Solar

• Trina Solar

• Canadian Solar

• JA Solar

• Hanwha Q-CELLS

• GCL-SI

• LONGi Solar

• Risen Energy

• Shunfeng

• Yingli Green

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on type, end use and Region.

Breakup by Type:

• Crystal Silicon

• Monocrystalline Silicon

• Polycrystalline Silicon

• Thin Film

• Others

Analysed by End Use:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

