Global Construction Chemicals Market Growth Prospects, Comparative Analysis, Size and Forecast, 2023 – 2031
Global Construction Chemicals Market is Gaining Momentum With Rise in Investments Across Infrastructural Projects; says Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Construction Chemicals Market Introduction
In terms of revenue, the global construction chemicals market recorded revenue worth US$ 49.9 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach CAGR of 6% from 2023- 2031.
Construction chemicals are chemical compounds that are utilised throughout the construction process to bond it with other building materials such as cement and concrete. These chemicals are used for binding strength, minimizing costs, and improve durability, natural or synthetic elements are used to the building mix. Construction chemicals have traditionally played vital roles in practically all types of construction projects, whether they are industrial, residential, infrastructural or commercial in nature. These chemicals are frequently employed in many aspects of projects to attain crucial attributes such as workability, durability, and so on. Construction chemicals are available in a wide range of variations from a big number of producers globally.
Global Construction Chemicals Market Key Takeaways
In the building and construction business, a wide range of chemicals from concrete admixtures to polymer composites are progressively being employed. The use of these chemicals provides several benefits to a construction or building project, including increased strength and integrity and total system cost savings. As a result, future growth rates for construction chemicals market are likely to accelerate.
Apart from construction, chemical businesses are always striving to expand their existing product portfolios through innovation and restructuring. Market players anticipate partnerships and cooperation with rising building technology businesses that are already gaining the interest of several venture capital investors. JSW has joined the building chemistry business with the development of a green product range in 2023. 'Enduro Plast' readymix plaster, 'Krysta Leakproof' integrated crystalline waterproofing compound, and 'Duraflor'floorhardner are all part of the range. This industry will experience a dynamic change from conventional building mix ratios to extracted by-product designed compositions as green product technologies progress. Thus, the partnerships and launch of advanced chemicals will accelerate the growth of the global construction chemicals market during the forecast period.
Rapid use of digital technology has led to improved construction efficiency, and minimalized issue of skilled talent scarcity for their clients. The use of modern software such as BIM (Building Information Modelling) and the increased usage of drones, simulations, Augmented Reality, 3D printing, and other technologies might mean that construction efficiency improves while waste is reduced. This may result in decreased demand for construction chemicals because of lesser waste output, but it may also open up new prospects for chemical firms. For example, due to the increased usage of 3D printing in the construction of residential homes, 3D printing-compatible chemicals and materials are likely to be in high demand.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the construction chemicals market during the forecast period. Asia is rapidly urbanising, with major population growth and urban infrastructure development. This has resulted in an increase in building activity, which has increased demand for construction chemicals. Many Asian nations are spending extensively in infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, airports, railroads, and smart cities. These large-scale building projects necessitate the use of construction chemicals for a variety of objectives, including concrete improvement, waterproofing, and protective coatings. In addition, construction chemicals market players are investing into expanding their product portfolio as well as their presence in the Asian market. In 2023, paint manufacturer Nippon Paint (India) Pvt Ltd entered into the construction chemicals division apart from the current paint and coatings product range. Nippon Paint is looking forward to offer products and solutions under dry mix, repair and maintenance, construction chemicals and waterproofing categories. Thus, with such initiatives the Asia Pacific construction chemicals market will upsurge during the forecast period.
Key Developments: Asian Construction Chemicals Market
• In April 2023, Xypex Chemical Corporation specializing in crystalline concrete waterproofing announced that it has strengthened its presence in Asian market with the opening of a new production plant in Uttar Pradesh.
• In June 2023, Berger Fosroc Ltd, a joint venture between Berger Paints Bangladesh and Fosroc International Ltd, has established a building chemicals facility in Bangladesh to fulfil rising local demand for construction chemical ingredients and solutions.
