Governor Newsom Signs Infrastructure & Budget Legislation to Build More, Faster

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Governor Newsom signed the infrastructure streamlining package accelerating construction timelines on the projects necessary to achieving the state’s ambitious climate and clean energy goals. The Governor also signed other pieces of the 2023-24 state budget deal reached with lawmakers.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a slate of bills to accelerate critical infrastructure projects across California that help build our 100% clean electric grid, ensure safe drinking water and boost the state’s water supply and modernize our transportation system.

The legislation represents an urgent push by Governor Newsom to take full advantage of an unprecedented $180 billion in state, local, and federal infrastructure funds over the next ten years – critical to achieving California’s world-leading climate and clean energy goals while also creating up to 400,000 good-paying jobs.

By streamlining permitting, cutting red tape, and allowing state agencies to use new project delivery methods, this legislation will maximize taxpayer dollars and accelerate timelines of projects throughout the state, while ensuring appropriate environmental review and community engagement.

Governor Newsom also signed components of the 2023-24 state budget agreement, which includes $37.8 billion in total budgetary reserves – the largest in state history – including $22.3 billion in the Rainy Day Fund amid continued global economic uncertainty. The budget closes a shortfall of more than $30 billion while preserving major investments in public education, health care, climate action, addressing homelessness, and other priorities.

What Governor Newsom said: “For decades, infrastructure projects critical to our future have stalled because of a pervasive mindset of ‘no.’ With this legislation, California is saying ‘yes’ to building the clean energy, safe drinking water and transportation projects we need to deliver on our world-leading climate action. Now it’s time to roll up our sleeves and build California’s future.”

What Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) said: “This year, we were faced with challenge and opportunity — the challenge of a tough economy and needing to protect California’s progress with our budget, and the opportunity to streamline and build the infrastructure our state needs for the future. Thanks to the tireless dedication of our Senate Budget Chair and subcommittee chairs and our Senate Working Group on Infrastructure and Workforce Equity, and the partnership of our Assembly colleagues and Governor Newsom, we successfully met those goals. We have passed a responsible, equitable budget and finalized a legislative package on infrastructure that maintains California’s values on the environment and climate preparedness, while at the same time builds for our future and creates a place where working families can access quality jobs.”

What Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) said: “This budget is representative of all Californians and provides opportunity to those who need help the most. Despite economic headwinds, it sustains and protects our schools, working families and more. And it keeps an eye on the future, by maintaining our historic reserves. The legislative package on infrastructure, as well, strikes a crucial balance: spurring future growth and good-paying jobs while defending our environment. I want to extend my gratitude to Governor Newsom for his leadership, to our Senate colleagues and to our Assembly Caucus and staff who delivered this responsible, inclusive and equitable budget for all Californians.”



Governor Newsom receives budget and legislation briefing.

WHY IT MATTERS:

BUILDING MORE, FASTER: California is on the front lines of extreme weather whiplash like fires, drought, and floods – we can’t delay the infrastructure that will help us adapt. The projects fast-tracked by this package will power our homes and electric vehicles, store and deliver our water, modernize our transportation infrastructure and create a 100% clean electric grid.

HOW IT WORKS:

Speeds Up Construction: Current construction procurement processes drive delays and increase project costs. The legislation includes methods to offer a streamlined process for project delivery to reduce project timeframes and costs.

The budget and related budget-implementing legislation signed by the Governor today are below:

