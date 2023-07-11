Portable Blender Market is Projected to Reach $296.9 Million by 2032, and 15.2% CAGR Forecasted for 2023 to 2032

Portable Blender Market

The plastic sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the glass sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

A growing trend of on-the-go consumption among people and an increasing number of dual-income households worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Portable Blender Market," The portable blender market size was valued at $137.8 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $296.9 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The rising popularity of nutritious drinks as a result of people adopting a healthier lifestyle is driving the portable blender industry forward. Rapid urbanization, changing food consumption habits, and customers' busy schedules are some of the primary drivers projected to enhance portable blender sales during the forecast period. Rise in the number of fitness enthusiasts, healthy eating habits, and greater convenience are also driving the portable blender market expansion. The rising popularity of smoothies and shakes among health-conscious customers has led to greater use of portable blenders in their daily routines. All these factors are projected to drive the portable blender market growth during the forecast period.

However, one of the major restraints for the portable blender market expansion is the presence of low-quality or counterfeit products available in the market. This can lead to a loss of consumer trust, negative reviews, and potential safety concerns, hampering the overall growth and reputation of the market.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global portable blender market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

The portable blender market share is segmented on the basis of material, distribution channel, and region. By material, it is classified into plastic, glass, and steel. By distribution channel, it is classified into online and offline. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The plastic sub-segment of the global portable blender market accounted for the majority of the share in 2022. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because portable blenders made of plastic are sometimes less expensive than those made of other materials, making them more widely available to consumers. Besides, they can be utilized for drinking a healthy smoothie or a liquid vitamin at one's desk, while exercising outdoors, or while working out at the gym.

The offline sub-segment was valued for the highest market share in 2022. The significant growth of the offline sub-segment is mainly because offline distribution methods give customers a first-hand look of the products, making it simple for them to check the products' durability and quality. Besides, offline stores offer a variety of discounts and offers to attract customers.

The portable blender market in the North America region is predicted to hold the highest market share over the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the increasing popularity of healthy diets and a rising need for nutritious food items. In addition, increased demand for portable blenders due to the need for quick and simple but nutritious food preparations are other factors expected to boost the demand for portable blenders in this region during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Study:

○ Based on material, the plastic sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the glass sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

○ Based on distribution channel, the offline sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the online sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

○ Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2022 and Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the portable blender market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing portable blender market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the portable blender market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the portable blender market statistics players.

○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global portable blender market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



