Dry Milling Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Dry Milling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dry milling market research. As per TBRC’s dry milling market forecast, the dry milling global market size is predicted to reach a value of $136.39 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.0% through the forecast period.

The rise in the consumption of corn flour-processed snacks and bakery products across the globe is expected to propel the dry milling market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest dry milling market share. Major players in the market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, C.H Guenther And Son Incorporated, Cargill Inc., Didion Milling, Flint Hills Resources, LifeLine Foods, Green Plains Inc., Semo Milling, Valero Energy Corporation, Pacific Ethanol Inc., Alto Ingredients Inc., FRITSCH, SunOpta Inc.

Dry Milling Market Segments

1) By Source: Yellow Corn, White Corn

2) By End Product: Ethanol, Dried Distillers Grain With Soluble (DDGS), Corn Grits, Corn Meal, Corn Flour, Other End Products

3) By Application: Fuel, Feed, Food

This type of milling is used for producing maize-related products such as cornflower for human consumption. When corn kernels are processed into flour or meal without the addition of any liquid, the process is known as dry milling. This type of milling is different from the other methods of milling as it includes the particle contact method of milling.

