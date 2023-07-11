Pest Control Market Report 2023-2028 | Outlook, Size, Growth Factors, CAGR (5%) , Trends Analysis, Forecast

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global pest control market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “𝐏𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global pest control market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Pest Control Market?

The global pest control market size reached US$ 23.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

What is Pest Control?

Pest control represents a procedure of removing, minimizing, controlling, and managing undesirable insects and other pests from spaces occupied by people. It includes various mechanical, biological, and chemical methods, including the usage of avicides, insecticides, herbicides, and pesticides. The cockroaches adhibit the spread of dangerous germs, animals, and insects, such as house flies, bed bugs, and cockroaches, and manage vector-borne diseases that are detrimental to human health. Based on these properties, pest control is used across residential, commercial, and agricultural areas to protect crops and commercial wood from ants, bees, and beetles.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Pest Control Industry?

The global pest control market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of vector-borne diseases such as yellow fever, malaria, plague, encephalitis, and typhus. Furthermore, the increasing need for professional pest management solutions in the agricultural sector to mitigate the infestation of cultivated crops is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of non-chemical pest control methods, including crop exclusion, rotation, and sanitation by farmers due to rising environmental concerns, are impelling the market growth. Additionally, the advent of organic biological pesticides and biocontrol agents combined with innovative pest control technologies, including non-toxic heat treatments and decorative fly lights, are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the usage of internet of things (IoT)-enabled devices, such as automated insect monitoring (AIM) devices, pheromone dispensers with sensors, and camera-enabled pest traps, and the enforcement of hygiene mandates by governments are supporting the market growth.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Pest Control Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Anticimex Ab

• Arrow Exterminators Inc.

• Atalian Servest Group Ltd.

• Dodson Pest Control Inc.

• Ecolab Inc.

• Massey Services Inc.

• Rentokil Initial plc

• Rollins Inc

• Sanix Incorporated

• Target Specialty Products

• Terminix Global Holdings and Truly Nolen of America Inc.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on type, pest type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Chemical

• Mechanical

• Biological

• Others

Analysed by Pest Type:

• Insects

• Termites

• Rodents

• Others

Based on Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Agriculture

• Industrial

• Others

Regional Analysis:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

