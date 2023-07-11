Global Optical Transport Network Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Optical Transport Network Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Optical Transport Network Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s optical transport network market forecast, the optical transport network market size is predicted to reach a value of $35.18 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global optical transport network industry is due to the rapid growth of IP and ethernet. North America region is expected to hold the largest optical transport network market share. Major optical transport network market companies include Cisco System Inc., Huawei, Fujistu, Infinera, ADVA Optical Networking, Aliathon Technology, Ciena, ZTE, FiberHome, Alcatel- Lucent, NEC, ADTRAN, ECI Telecom (Ribbon), Tellabs, Britestream Networks, and Nokia Corporation.

Optical Transport Network Market Segments

●By Component: Optical Switch, Optical Packet platform

● By Technology: WDM, DWDM

●By Application: IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Other End-User Verticals

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The optical transport network (OTN) refer to structured and layered networks made up of multiple sublayers protocol used to send network messages over optical fiber networks.

