Sosei Heptares Webinar Presentation for Q2 FY2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 11 July 2023 – Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565) will announce its earnings results and present operational highlights for the 6 months ended 30 June 2023 on Friday, 4 August 2023.



The Company will host a live webinar presentation with Chris Cargill, President and CEO, Hironoshin Nomura, CFO and Matt Barnes, President of Heptares Therapeutics and Head of UK R&D at 5 pm JST (9 am BST) on Friday, 4 August 2023.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors as well as sell-/buy-side analysts and will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Please click here to pre-register, which will provide a link to access the webinar.

Presentation slides will be made available by 4 pm JST (8 am BST) on 4 August 2023 through the investor section of the Company’s Home Page here.

– Ends –

Sosei Heptares – Media and Investor Relations

Hironoshin Nomura, Chief Financial Officer

Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures

Maya Bennison, Communications Manager

+81 (0)3 5210 3399 | +44 (0)1223 949390 | IR@SoseiHeptares.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for International Media)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall

+44 (0)203 928 6900 | SoseiHeptares@medistrava.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Sosei Group Corporation’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.