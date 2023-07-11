Blood Culture Tests Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Blood Culture Tests Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blood Culture Tests Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s blood culture tests market forecast, the blood culture tests market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.31 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global blood culture tests industry is due to the increase in incidence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood culture tests market share. Major blood culture tests market companies include Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Luminex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Roche Diagnostics.

Blood Culture Tests Market Segments

●By Method: Conventional/Manual Methods, Automated Methods

●By Product: Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services

●By Technology: Culture-Based Technology, Molecular Technologies, Microarrays, PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), PNA-FiSH (Peptide Nucleic Acid – Fluroscent in Situ Hybridization), Proteomics Technology

● By Application: Bacteremia, Fungemia, Mycobacterial Detection

● By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Academic Research Laboratories, Other Laboratories

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blood culture tests refer to blood tests used to detect and identify disease-causing microorganisms in the bloodstream. A blood culture test checks for infections caused by microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, and other foreign invaders in a blood sample.

