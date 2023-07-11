Smart Highway Market Size Expected To Reach $64 Billion By 2027

Smart Highway Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

Smart Highway Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Smart Highway Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Highway Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s smart highway market forecast, the smart highway market size is predicted to reach a value of $64.63 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.9% through the forecast period.

The development of smart cities is driving the market. North America is expected to hold the largest smart highway market share. Major players in the market include Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LG CSN, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., ALE International, AT&T Inc., Indra, Alcatel-Lucent, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.

Smart Highway Market Segments
1) By Technology: Intelligent Transportation Management System, Intelligent Management System, Communication System, Monitoring System, Other Technologies
2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7050&type=smp

These types of highways refers to technologically advanced roads integrated with advanced technologies and sensors for improved management and sustainable traffic flow. These types of highways can help reduce the alarming number of traffic fatalities and the hours wasted in backups. Smooth traffic flow results in more efficient fuel use and even fewer roads when they are constructed.

Read More On The Smart Highway Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-highway-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Smart Highway Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Smart Highway Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Predictive Vehicle Technology Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-vehicle-technology-global-market-report

Off Highway Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/off-highway-electric-vehicle-global-market-report

Bridges Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bridges-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Smart Highway Market Size Expected To Reach $64 Billion By 2027

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Industrial Tubes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
Global Hemp Based Foods Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Dry Milling Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
View All Stories From This Author