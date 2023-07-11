Smart Highway Market Size Expected To Reach $64 Billion By 2027

Smart Highway Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

Smart Highway Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Highway Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s smart highway market forecast, the smart highway market size is predicted to reach a value of $64.63 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.9% through the forecast period.

The development of smart cities is driving the market. North America is expected to hold the largest smart highway market share. Major players in the market include Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LG CSN, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., ALE International, AT&T Inc., Indra, Alcatel-Lucent, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.

Smart Highway Market Segments

1) By Technology: Intelligent Transportation Management System, Intelligent Management System, Communication System, Monitoring System, Other Technologies

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

These types of highways refers to technologically advanced roads integrated with advanced technologies and sensors for improved management and sustainable traffic flow. These types of highways can help reduce the alarming number of traffic fatalities and the hours wasted in backups. Smooth traffic flow results in more efficient fuel use and even fewer roads when they are constructed.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart Highway Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Highway Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

