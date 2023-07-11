Retail Ready Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach $105 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Retail Ready Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the retail ready packaging market research. As per TBRC’s retail ready packaging market forecast, the retail ready packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $105.13 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.

The rapid expansion of the retail sector is contributing to the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the retail ready packaging market include Amcor plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, Caps Cases Ltd., DS Smith plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, i2i Europe Ltd., Mondi plc, Orora Group, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Weedon Group Ltd., WestRock Company, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, PaperWorks Industries.

Retail Ready Packaging Market Segments
1) By Product: Die Cut Display Boxes, Corrugated Boxes, Shrink Wrapped Trays, Folding Cartons, Other Products
2) By Material: Paper and Paperboard, Plastic
3) By Application: Food, Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

This type of packaging refers to self-contained secondary packaging of a product in such a way that it is shipped to a retailer in a way that is best for effective stocking and selling, and it is commonly used for stocking and displaying at big box or club stores. This type of packaging is used to improve the supply chain that generates sales at the point of purchase.

