Global Smart Air Purifier Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart air purifier market research. As per TBRC’s smart air purifier market forecast, the smart air purifier market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.21 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.2% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of airborne diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the smart air purifier market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest smart air purifier market share. Major players in the smart air purifier market include Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi, Unilever Blueair, Coway Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Dyson Technology Limited, LG Electronics, Sunbeam Products Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Amaircare, Alencorp, Arovast Corporation, Winix Inc., Bluestar Limited.

Smart Air Purifier Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Dust Collectors, Fume And Smoke Collectors, Others Product Types

2) By Technique: High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Other Techniques

3) By End-Users: Residential, Commercial

4) By Distribution Channel: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturers

These types of air purifiers are used to minimize the presence of total volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, smoke, pollen grains, dust, harmful chemicals, gases, and other pollutants in the air. These types of air purifier is an upgraded version of a traditional air purifier that is incorporated with technology to provide pure, dust, and contaminate-free air. It is connected to wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be remotely operated by using an app on smartphones to measure and monitor airborne particles in the surroundings and deliver real-time captured data. It is used for the purification of airborne toxins and particulate matter.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart Air Purifier Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Air Purifier Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

