Transportation Management System Market Size to Reach US$ 19.8 Bn, at Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% | Forecast 2023-2028

Transportation Management System Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global transportation management system market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global transportation management system market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Transportation Management System Market?

The global transportation management systems market size reached US$ 7.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Transportation Management System?

A transportation management system (TMS) is a technological tool that is widely used by enterprises to plan, execute, and optimize the physical movement of goods. It is a subset of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supplies chain management (SCM) that assists in improving the shipping quality, reducing costs and ensuring timely delivery of goods while enhancing customer satisfaction. As a result, TMS is widely utilized across the retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Transportation Management System Industry?

The global market is majorly driven by the significant rise in the logistics industry. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of digital technologies by transportation companies to enhance their overall service is providing a boost to the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rising trend of online shopping among the masses and significant growth in the e-commerce sector have created a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, rapid technological advancements, such as the widespread integration of these management solutions with artificial intelligence and the deployment of sensors and visions technologies, are also propelling the market growth.

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Transportation Management System Market?

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

• 3GTMS Inc.

• BluJay Solutions Ltd.

• CargoSmart Ltd.

• CTSI-Global

• EFKON GmbH

• Manhattan Associates Inc.

• MercuryGate International Inc.

• Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

• TMW Systems Inc.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on transportation mode, offering, deployment type, application, and region.

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

• Railways

• Roadways

• Airways

• Waterways

Based on Offering:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Analysed by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

• Retail and E-commerce

• Manufacturing

• Logistics

• Government Organizations

• Healthcare

• Travel and Tourism

• Others

Regional Analysis:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

