Emergency Lighting Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Emergency Lighting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the emergency lighting market research. As per TBRC’s emergency lighting market forecast, the emergency lighting market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.89 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3% through the forecast period.

The growth in the construction sector is expected to propel the emergency lighting market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the emergency lighting market include Acuity Brands Inc., Syska, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hubbell Lighting Inc., Legrand, Osram Licht AG, Philips Lighting Holding BV, Schneider Electric SE, Zumtobel Group, Daisalux, Emerson Electric Co., Larson Electronics LLC, ABB Ltd., Digital Lumens.

Emergency Lighting Market Segments

1) By Power System: Self-Contained, Central, Hybrid

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Battery: Ni–Cd, Ni–MH, LiFePO4, Lead–Acid

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other End-Users

This type of lighting is designed to activate when a power outage creates low-visibility conditions. It allows the safe, rapid, and effective evacuation of places and buildings not only in the event of a power loss but even when the main lighting is still accessible. This type of lighting lowers panic and saves lives by providing critical illumination and directing occupants to safe locations and safety equipment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Emergency Lighting Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

