Officers of Level-2 Field Hospital No.4 return after UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

VIETNAM, July 10 - HÀ NỘI — Fifty-one officers and employees of the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 have returned after successfully completing their United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations held a ceremony to welcome the officers back to Việt Nam.

On Sunday evening, the Royal Australian Air Force’s C17 aircraft, carrying the officers and employees, landed at the military apron area of the 371 Air Force Division under the High Command of Air Force and Air Defence.

Twelve other members of the hospital will return to Việt Nam after completing the handover to officers and employees of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 5.

Chairing the ceremony, Colonel Phạm Mạnh Thắng, director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, praised all the officers and employees of the hospital for successfully completing their term.

Thắng thanked the agencies and units of the Ministry of National Defence, the Australian Embassy, and the Australian Defense Attaché Office in Việt Nam for working closely with the department to successfully deploy the hospital and help the hospital finish its term and return as scheduled.

He also ordered units of the department to coordinate with relevant agencies to give commendations to the officers and employees for their contributions and dedication.

He told the officers and employees to summarise and evaluate the quality of work during the term, drawing lessons as a basis for future missions.

The hospital was opened on November 17, 2021, with 63 members, including 12 female soldiers. The hospital was to replace Việt Nam's Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 in Bentiu, South Sudan.

Major Lê Việt Anh, the hospital's deputy director, said that during its mission, the hospital treated 1,468 patients, including 37 inpatients, and conducted major surgery on eight patients, as well as minor operations on 10 patients.

The hospital also carried out emergency air transport for nine patients; gave traditional medical treatment and physical therapy for 150 patients, gave emergency aid and successful treatment to many cases of stroke, anaphylaxis, acute pancreatitis, acute kidney failure, malignant malaria and serious wounds, he said.

The hospital successfully performed an obstetric surgery for a woman at 38 weeks gestation, he said.

“The hospital received many comments for its professionalism, responsibility, attitude and professional capacity,” he added.

The hospital has built a new obstetrics and gynaecology clinic, a herbal medicine garden; produced and supplied 680 litres of compressed air oxygen to Level-1 hospitals; periodically inspected food hygiene and safety, and treated medical waste, for the units in the mission.

The hospital also supported Bentiu General Hospital in conducting medical examinations and treatment; provided medical equipment, medicine, and professional training for the Bentiu General Hospital’s staff; taught local children to play folk games and learn Vietnamese culture; and planted hundreds of trees for schools, hospitals, villages and around the army station.

The officers and employees of the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 have become messengers of peace, introducing and promoting the good image of the country and people of Việt Nam, especially the image of Uncle Hồ’s soldiers to international friends. — VNS