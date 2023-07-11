PM issues directive to review criminal record checks procedure

VIETNAM, July 11 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has recently asked to accelerate administrative reforms concerning criminal record checks, piloting a programme on criminal record check issuance via the e-identification app VNeID.

The document said that while the issuance of criminal record checks has seen progress, several shortcomings related to the procedure persist, such as limited understanding of the regulations on judicial records, slow processing of requests for criminal record check certificates, and inadequate technology and infrastructure for a large number of requests.

Addressing these bottlenecks, the newly issued directive requires that ministers and other authorities follow regulations of criminal record (also known as judicial record) certificate issuance, as stated in Clause 3, Article 7 of the Law on Judicial Records.

Tasks to be implemented immediately include: raising awareness and responsibility on compliance regarding Clause 2 and 3 of Article 7 in the judicial records law; taking measures to address the large number of requests of criminal record checks among businesses and organisations; and ensuring the confidentiality of judicial records.

Officials are also required to conduct reviews and adjustments or propose changes regarding regulations and administrative procedures related to criminal record checks. This is to reduce unnecessary requirements as well as the costs and obstacles that they cause.

A report on this regulatory streamlining is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister in August 2023.

Alongside sufficient human resources, the information systems for administrative procedures at ministerial and provincial levels also need to be upgraded to respond to demands, the document said.

The judicial records database is also planned to be completed and digitalised to facilitate the issuance of criminal record check certificates for the people.

A review of administrative fee reduction for this procedure is also assigned to the finance ministry.

In addition to a pilot programme on criminal record check issuance via the e-identification app VNeID, the public security ministry will also coordinate with relevant ministries, State agencies and localities to facilitate these administrative procedures for people in alignment with the laws.

The Ministry of Information and Communications is required to coordinate with media agencies to raise awareness of judicial record regulations for correct implementation, reducing unnecessary requests and utilising postal services to facilitate the process, according to people’s needs.

Ministers, ministerial-level and State agency leaders, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal people’s committees are required to report to the PM on the directive implementation on a quarterly basis. — VNS