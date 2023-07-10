Eastern Europe Foundation, with EU support, publishes practical guide for communities hosting displaced Ukrainians

The Eastern Europe Foundation, has developed and published a practical guide for communities hosting Ukrainians displaced by Russian aggression, with the support of the EU. This guide is designed to provide a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities brought by changes in the community.

The guide will be particularly useful for representatives of local authorities in municipalities hosting IDPs or dealing with the return of their residents to liberated settlements, as well as representatives of military administrations and NGOs, including those that have been relocated. It will also be useful to anyone interested in the rehabilitation and development of communities and territories and the integration of IDPs in Ukraine.

The manual, in particular, presents methods and tools for identifying the needs of different groups, effective ways to communicate with new residents and build inter-municipal partnerships to support and integrate IDPs.

This guidebook was made possible by the EU-funded Resilience Programme, implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation, together with a consortium of NGOs, led by ERIM International in partnership with the Black Sea Trust for Regional Cooperation, and the Foundation of Human Rights Houses, in particular Human Rights House Tbilisi.

