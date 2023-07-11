Internet of Nano Things Market to reach US$ 52.05 Billion by 2028, (CAGR of 21.73%)

Internet of Nano Things Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Internet of Nano Things Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the internet of nano things Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global internet of nano things market size was US$ 15.65 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.05 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.73% during 2023-2028.

Internet of Nano Things Market Overview:

The internet of nano things (IoNT) refers to a communication technology that connects nano-scale devices and objects through existing networks. This system includes various elements, such as nano nodes, nano routers, gateways, and nano-micro interface devices. IoNT is engineered with a high level of sophistication to enhance its efficiency, versatility, data collection abilities, and durability, which makes it suitable for use in harsh environments. It also aids in speeding up communication, increasing storage capacity, and easing the burden on communication industries. It can be embedded into various objects, including medical implants, environmental sensors, and industrial machines, to monitor their behavior and provide real-time data. It is widely used in healthcare, transportation, logistics, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, entertainment, and manufacturing industries.

Internet of Nano Things Market Trends:

The rapid advancements in nanotechnology are driving the global market. Moreover, the rising technology utilization in the healthcare industry is further catalyzing the market. Besides, the widespread adoption of IoNT to create smart wearables for medical applications that assist in real-time monitoring of a patient's vital signs, such as heart rate and blood pressure, and diagnosing diseases at an early stage is fostering the demand. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of IoT devices and systems for creating new opportunities for interconnectivity and real-time data analysis is providing a boost to the market. Apart from this, the rising technology application in smart cities to improve traffic, enable integration of advanced systems, monitor air quality, and recognize litter is favoring the demand. Furthermore, the growing need for more efficient and sustainable solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Schneider Electric

Device Type Insights:

• Nano Sensors

• Nano Cameras

• Nano Processors

• Nano Antennas and Receivers

• Others

Communication Type Insights:

• Short Distance

o Near-field Communication (NFC)

o Zigbee

o Femtocell

o Li-Fi

o Ultra-wideband (UWB)

• Long Distance

o Wi-Fi

o Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Network Architecture Insights:

• Nano-Nodes

• Nano-Routers

• Nano-Micro Interface Devices

• Gateway

End User Insights:

• Healthcare

• Transportation and Logistics

• Defense and Aerospace

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Power

• Retail

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

