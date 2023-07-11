Global Paperboard Packaging Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the paperboard packaging market analysis. As per TBRC’s paperboard packaging market forecast, the paperboard packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $235.61 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.1% through the forecast period.

The rising consumption of packaged food is expected to propel the paperboard packaging market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest paperboard packaging market share. Major paperboard packaging market leaders include The International Paper Company, Mondi PLC., Nippon Paper Industries, ITC Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Oji Holdings Corporation, DS Smith PLC., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, WestRock Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Cascades Inc., Metsa Board Oyj, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Amcor Ltd.

Paperboard Packaging Market Segments

1) By Type: Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper

2) By Grade: Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK), White Lined Chipboard (WLC), Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper, Other Grades

3) By Raw Material: Fresh source, Recycled waste paper

4) By End-User Industry: Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Household Care, Electrical Products, Other End-User Industries

This type of packaging refers to a type of packaging that uses paperboards are the most common materials used to make containers like folding cartons and paper cups, with coated boards accounting for the majority of them. They offer users convenient storage and functional packaging that is appealing and easy to handle and is more extensively used and accepted than plastic containers for a variety of reasons, as it benefits both the end-user and the environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

