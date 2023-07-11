Jacky’s Retail introduces Samsung’s 2023 C Series TVs in the UAE
The new lineup features Quantum Dot technology for stunning picture quality. Special trade-in offers, instalment options and discounts are on offer
This year’s Neo QLED, QLED and OLED TVs are centred around AI and enhanced picture processing, offering the latest in picture quality and features for an immersive viewing experience”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacky’s Retail, a leading consumer electronics retailer, is thrilled to announce the launch of Samsung Electronics' highly anticipated 2023 C series TVs in the United Arab Emirates. These cutting-edge televisions are now available in-store on Jacky's Samsung Brand Shops and online on JackysBrandShop.com, the 2023 C series TVs from Samsung feature the remarkable Quantum Dot technology, delivering breathtaking picture quality with vibrant colours and deep blacks. This innovative technology ensures that every scene on the screen comes to life, offering viewers an immersive and realistic visual experience like never before.
— Ashish Panjabi, COO at Jacky’s Group
Ashish Panjabi, COO at Jacky’s Group, pointed out that with its new range this year, Samsung is focused on improving everything down the line. He added, “This year’s Neo QLED, QLED (standard LCD sets), and OLED TVs are centred around AI and enhanced picture processing. This new range of TVs offer the latest in picture quality and features, and we are confident that they will provide our customers with an immersive viewing experience.”
One of the standout features of the new lineup is the incorporation of Smart TV capabilities. With these advanced functions, users can access a wide range of online content, stream their favourite shows and movies, and browse the web, all from the comfort of their living rooms. The TVs also support High Dynamic Range (HDR), allowing for a greater range of contrast and detail, resulting in more realistic and vivid visuals.
Samsung's 2023 C series TVs boast a sleek and modern design, making them an attractive addition to any home. They are available in various sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches, catering to different room dimensions and customer preferences. Additionally, customers can choose from an array of finishes, including classic black, pristine white, and elegant silver, to match their personal style and interior decor.
Jacky's Retail is particularly excited to showcase the 98-inch TV from Samsung's latest collection, which is currently available for early order. This impressive television offers an unparalleled viewing experience with its stunning 4K resolution and Smart TV capabilities. Whether it's enjoying the latest blockbuster movie or cheering for your favourite sports team, the 98-inch TV delivers an immersive and cinematic experience right in your living room.
Customers can explore the full range of Samsung's 2023 C series TVs and place their orders through JackysBrandShop.com.
Jacky's Retail invites customers to experience the future of television entertainment with Samsung's 2023 C series TVs. Visit Jacky's Samsung Brand Shops or explore the online store, JackysBrandShop.com, to discover the perfect TV that suits your preferences and needs.
To celebrate the launch of the new TVs, Jacky’s Retail is offering a trade-in program for customers who want to upgrade their old TVs. The company is also offering 0% interest instalment options for customers who want to finance their purchase.
