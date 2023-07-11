Elevator and Escalator Expert Robert Cotton to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Some people may fear elevators but what most of us don’t know is that they are considered one of the safest means of transportation. However, in order to operate reliably they must be designed and constructed according to very specific codes and be inspected and maintained on a regular basis. If anything goes wrong, mechanical failures, or potential injuries can occur, and that means it’s absolutely essential they be in proper working condition, and in compliance with the current codes. That’s why hiring an expert is one of the most ideal ways to make certain an elevator system will not fail or malfunction, remain in compliance, and deliver consistent, safe, and efficient performance.

Robert Cotton is a premiere elevator and escalator expert, consultant, as well as an expert witness for litigation involving elevator/escalator failures and/or accidents.

His consulting work mainly focuses on faulty equipment that caused injuries or damage due to floods or fire. in the area of failure analysis there is a forensic focus on electrical and mechanical failures of elevator and escalator systems. These include high-rise buildings, high-speed multiple elevator groups, commercial and residential buildings, shopping malls, airports, transit agencies and hospitals.

As an expert witness Robert can be called upon either for the plaintiff’s or the defendant’s side to review evidence, inspect the equipment and determine the root cause of accidents or malfunctions and give his factual opinion in court. Robert has been deposed over 80 times, and has testified in at least eight jury trials, all as an expert.

Back in the old days, Robert explains, elevators had old fashion designs, everything was engineered on paper, and although they used roughly double the material we use today and were built like a locomotive, today elevators are designed, engineered, inspected, and tested per the prevailing codes on a continual basis.

Robert hopes to continue to spread awareness that more of us realize how elevators, although not foolproof, are not something to fear and nowadays they must comply with safety codes, laws, and be routinely inspected and properly maintained so that we can be even more reassured of their safety and reliability.

With the sturdy way elevators are engineered today, says Robert, they do meet the code criteria. Nowadays they are also far more computerized which is in contrast to the old days of utilizing electro-mechanical relays. Moreover, with computer-based controllers (the main brain of the system) almost everything is programable and certainly much simpler and easier to adjust, trouble-shoot, pinpoint, and correct issues.

His advice to building owners? It’s absolutely critical to renovate the equipment. Although that may be costly, it will ensure the reliability and longevity of the equipment that will avoid failures.

Today, unlike years ago, elevators have fire rated doors, so fire won’t spread as easily throughout the building and there are additional sensors required to be in place. In fact, the committee that writes the national codes are reviewing mishaps and failures on a regular basis and determining what can be done to enhance safety. For instance, a Door Restrictor Device on an elevator is a secondary lock on the internal door of the elevator that unlocks only when the elevator is close to a landing, to prevent people from climbing out of a stuck elevator and falling down the shaft.

The same holds true for escalators. As an example, a woman was seriously injured when the scarf around her neck became stuck in the moving handrail and pulled her down. So, the Handrail Inlet Device was employed by the code safety committee which required a safety switch at the entry points of the handrails that can sense an obstruction that immediately stops the escalator when activated, preventing such injuries.

Robert has over forty years of experience of working in the industry, is also the owner of an elevator company in the San Francisco Bay Area, has performed over 1000 inspections in numerous states, and is a sought-after elevator and escalator expert.

Don’t miss Robert’s two -part interview. He will inspire you with his professional expertise, discuss interesting cases, and share his inspiring journey to success.

