Food Safety Testing Market Size Expected To Reach $33.99Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s food safety testing market forecast, the food safety testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $33.99 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global food safety testing industry is due to the rise in demand for convenience and processed food. North America region is expected to hold the largest food safety testing market share. Major food safety testing companies include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TÜV SÜD, AsureQuality Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Food Safety Testing Market Segments

● By Contaminant: Pathogens, Pesticides, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), Toxins, Others Containments

● By Technology: Traditional, Rapid

● By Application: Meat, Poultry, And Seafood Products, Dairy And Dairy Products, Processed Food, Beverages, Cereals And Grains

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food safety testing refers to the process of scientifically describing the management, quality and storage of food to determine if it is safe for consumption. Food safety testing is usually the last course of the food production chain and is essential to guarantee that the food is liberated from physical, synthetic and natural dangers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Food Safety Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Safety Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

