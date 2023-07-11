Enzymes For Bioenergy Application Market Size worth USD 1.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.9%

Enzymes For Bioenergy Application Companies

The increase in the awareness of renewable energy & increasing adoption of Enzymes For Bioenergy production contribute toward the growth of the global Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enzymes act as a catalyst in several biochemical reactions. These enzymes are responsible for controlling or speeding up the reaction, thus providing numerous advantages over conventional chemical processes with respect to process efficiency and sustainability. Thus, Enzymes For Bioenergy Application Market have gained popularity owing to its advantages over chemical catalysts. The bioenergy includes biodiesel, biogas, bio-hydrogen, and bioethanol. These bioenergy products are expected to replace the traditional use of non-renewable resources or fossil fuels across multiple industries. Biochemical synthesis of biofuels involves the use of enzymes.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Enzymes For Bioenergy Application Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 (𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐀𝐦𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞, 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏". According to the report, the global enzymes for bioenergy application market was valued at $0.80 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The global enzymes for bioenergy applications market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as the increasing awareness around renewable energy and advancements in biotechnology and enzyme engineering. Government initiatives to support the bioenergy sector are also contributing to this growth. However, the market is facing challenges related to the stability of enzymes. Despite this, there are opportunities for growth in the future, particularly with rising government initiatives to promote renewable energy and the development of economies.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬: -

• Novozymes A/S

• Advanced Enzyme

• Technologies

• BASF SE

• Dyadic International Inc.

• EnzymoCore

• Enzyme Supplies Ltd.

• Noor Enzymes

• Nature BioScience

• Boli Bioproducts

• Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd.

𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Based on enzyme type, the amylases segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global enzymes for bioenergy applications market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to its versatile applications in the production of various types of biofuels. However, the Lipases segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rise in demand for lipases.

Based on the source, the microorganisms segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global enzymes for bioenergy applications market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of microorganisms in enzyme production.

Based on reaction type, the amylases segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global enzymes for bioenergy applications market revenue, and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This is owing to its high output yield. However, the transesterification segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the fact that enzymatic transesterification can be used on a wider range of feedstocks compared to conventional methods.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global enzymes for bioenergy applications market revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. A rise in awareness and consciousness about the adverse environmental effect of fossil fuel and strong research and development infrastructure propel the growth of the segment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the presence of the world's fastest-growing economies, including China, India, and Indonesia.

