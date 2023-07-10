PHILIPPINES, July 10 - Press Release

July 10, 2023 Luzon residents grateful for Cayetano's 'Bayanihan Caravan' medical assistance Baguio City resident Rona Serol spends a lot of money on her treatment for chronic kidney disease -- a potentially debilitating disease that ranks seventh in the country's leading causes of death. With her family's resources strained, she received an unexpected blessing on July 6 when the 'Bayanihan Caravan' of Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano visited her area. "Salamat po sa tulong na ibinigay niyo lalo na sa akin para sa aking monthly na gastos at pang-laboratoryo," she said after receiving assistance. "Patuloy kong ipinapanalangin ang buhay mo. Marami ka pang matutulungan at uupo ka pa rin bilang senador namin. Patnubayan ka ng Diyos!" she added. Chona Marasigan, wife of Anacleto Marasigan who is a beneficiary from Barangay Fairview in Baguio City, said the treatment assistance her husband received for his heart disease will add more days to his life. "Senators Alan and Pia, thank you so much! You really are a big help to us. On behalf of the people of Baguio City, thank you for sending your people here to help our medical needs. God bless you!" she said. The 'Bayanihan Caravan' provided crucial assistance to thousands of Filipinos in Luzon through the distribution of medical, livelihood, and burial aid. From July 6 to 7, teams from the senators' office visited Baguio, Manila, and San Pascual in Batangas, as part of the program's efforts to build communal unity and help those in need. In Baguio City, 800 individuals received medical assistance at the Baguio City General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC). The assistance covered hospital bills, medicines, diagnostic tests, and various medical procedures for patients battling chronic kidney disease, cancer, heart ailments, cysts, and neurological disorders. The successful distribution was carried out in partnership with Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and Baguio City Lone District Rep. Mark Go in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera Administrative Region, BGHMC Medical Center Chief II Dr. Ricardo B. Runez, and Medical Social Services Department Head Nora B. Mangusan. Elsewhere in Baguio City, over 300 small business owners received help through Senator Alan's "Sari-saring Pag-asa Program" which provides livelihood assistance and guidance to promote business growth. Rep. Go and Nelly Mason from DSWD-CAR Crisis Intervention Unit contributed to the success of the assistance distribution. Among the beneficiaries was Amelito Bonifacio, who makes a living by selling taho at the Botanical Garden. "Unang una po, nagpapasalamat po tayo sa Panginoon dahil nagbigay po siya ng instrumento upang mabigyan kami ng dagdag pang hanapbuhay, kaya maraming salamat po sa ating mga butihin nating mga senador na sila Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano, pati kay Congressman Mark Go," he said. In Manila, Cayetano's team collaborated with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Public Service Employment Office (PESO) to provide emergency employment to 600 displaced workers, unemployed individuals, and underemployed residents. The beneficiaries would receive salary and assistance through DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The team conducted an orientation for the beneficiaries and provided them with aprons from 'Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda' -- the sibling senators' legal advice program that airs on GMA 7 -- to symbolize support for the Cayetanos' mission. Additionally, in Batangas, nearly 500 residents received medical and burial assistance through Cayetano's Tulong-Medikal initiative and the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) program of DSWD. The distribution of assistance was coordinated with San Pacual, Batangas Mayor Antonio Dimayuga and former Representative Raneo Abu. Mga residente ng Luzon nagpasalamat sa tulong medikal ng 'Bayanihan Caravan' ni Cayetano Gumagastos si Rona Serol ng Baguio City ng malaking halaga para sa pagpapagamot ng kanyang chronic kidney disease -- isang malubhang sakit na ikapitong nangungunang sanhi ng kamatayan sa bansa. Sa gitna ng paghihirap na idinudulot nito sa kanyang pamilya, nakatanggap siya ng hindi inaasahang pagpapala noong Hulyo 6 nang bumisita sa kanyang lugar ang 'Bayanihan Caravan' ni Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano. "Salamat po sa tulong na ibinigay niyo lalo na sa akin para sa aking monthly na gastos at pang-laboratoryo," wika niya pagkatanggap ng tulong. "Patuloy kong ipinapanalangin ang buhay mo. Marami ka pang matutulungan at uupo ka pa rin bilang senador namin. Patnubayan ka ng Diyos!" Sinabi naman ni Chona Marasigan, asawa ni Anacleto Marasigan na isa pang beneficiary mula sa Barangay Fairview sa Baguio City, na ang tulong na natanggap ng kanyang asawa para sa pagpapagamot sa sakit sa puso ay magpapahaba ng kanyang buhay. "Senators Alan and Pia, thank you so much! You really are a big help to us. On behalf of the people of Baguio City, thank you for sending your people here to help our medical needs. God bless you!" sabi niya. Nagbigay ng mahalagang tulong sa libu-libong Pilipino sa Luzon ang Bayanihan Carvan sa pamamagitan ng pamamahagi ng tulong medikal, kabuhayan, at panglibing. Mula Hulyo 6 hanggang 7, bumisita ang mga team nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano sa Baguio, Manila, at San Pascual sa Batangas bilang bahagi ng pagsisikap ng programa na bumuo ng pagkakaisa ng komunidad at tumulong sa mga nangangailangan. Sa Baguio City, 800 katao ang nakatanggap ng tulong medikal sa Baguio City General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC). Ang tulong ay sumasaklaw sa mga bayarin sa ospital, mga gamot, diagnostic tests, at iba pa para sa mga pasyente na may sakit sa bato, kanser, mga karamdaman sa puso, mga cyst, at mga neurological disorder. Ang pamamahagi ng tulong ay isinagawa sa pakikipagtulungan ni Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong at Baguio City Lone District Rep. Mark Go sa koordinasyon ng Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera Administrative Region, BGHMC Medical Center Chief II Dr. Ricardo B. Runez, at Medical Social Services Department Head Nora B. Mangusan. Sa ibang lugar sa Baguio City, mahigit 300 maliliit na negosyante ang nakatanggap ng tulong sa pamamagitan ng 'Sari-saring Pag-asa Program' ni Senador Alan na nagbibigay ng tulong sa kabuhayan at gabay para sa paglago ng negosyo. Tumulong sina Rep. Go at Nelly Mason mula sa DSWD-CAR Crisis Intervention Unit para sa tagumpay ng pamamahagi ng tulong. Isa sa mga beneficiary si Amelito Bonifacio, na naghahanapbuhay sa pagbebenta ng taho sa Botanical Garden. "Unang una po, nagpapasalamat po tayo sa Panginoon dahil nagbigay po siya ng instrumento para mabigyan kami ng dagdag pang hanapbuhay, kaya maraming salamat po sa ating mga butihin nating mga senador na sila Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano, pati kay Congressman Mark Go," sinabi niya. Sa Maynila, nakipagtulungan ang team ni Cayetano sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at Public Service Employment Office (PESO) para mabigyan ng emergency employment ang 600 displaced workers, unemployed individuals, at underemployed residents. Ang mga beneficiary ay makakatanggap ng suweldo at tulong sa pamamagitan ng Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program ng DOLE. Nagsagawa ng orientation ang team para sa mga beneficiaries at binigyan sila ng mga apron mula sa 'Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda' -- ang legal advice program ng magkapatid na senador na ipinapalabas sa GMA 7 -- bilang simbolo ng suporta sa misyon ng mga Cayetano. Bukod pa rito, halos 500 residente ng Batangas ang nakatanggap ng tulong medikal at panglibing sa pamamagitan ng Tulong-Medikal na inisyatiba ni Cayetano at ang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) program ng DSWD. Ang pamamahagi ng tulong ay ginawa sa pakikipag-ugnayan nina San Pacual, Batangas Mayor Antonio Dimayuga at dating Representative Raneo Abu.