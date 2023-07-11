PHILIPPINES, July 11 - Press Release

July 11, 2023 HONTIVEROS: POWER ADJUSTMENT IN JULY, MINIMAL, TEMPORARY

Reforms in the power sector could further reduce power cost Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday stated that the power rate reduction by the distribution company, Manila Electric Company (Meralco), is minimal and temporary, and power costs could potentially be reduced further if the government were to seriously implement vital policy changes in the energy sector. "Ang pagbaba ng singil sa kuryente ay talaga namang mangyayari dahil bumaba rin ang presyo ng imported coal sa world market. Kaya ang tanong, hanggang kailan matatamasa ng konsyumer ang mas mababang singil sa kuryente? Hindi ito permanente," Hontiveros said. This is the senator's response to the P0.72/kWh decrease in rates announced by Meralco for the month of July, purportedly as a result of the lower generation rate it receives from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and its contracts with coal plants. "The government should proactively implement policy changes that would permanently and sustainably reduce our consumers' electricity bills," she added. The senator emphasized that apart from the generation charge, there are separate items in the electricity bill that can be further reduced and have a long-term effect, such as the distribution charge of Meralco and the transmission charge of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). "Isang reporma na matagal ko nang iginigiit sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ay ang pagpapababa sa napakataas na 15% weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Mula pa 2015 ito pinakikinabangan ng Meralco at NGCP. Kung maitatama ito, tiyak na may bawas din sa distribution at transmission charges at mapapagaan ang pasanin ng mga konsyumer," Hontiveros said. Meralco's distribution charge last June was around 18% of the total bill, transmission charge was 4%, while government taxes were 10%. More than half of the bill (59%) is therefore payable to generation. Hontiveros added that the ERC and the Department of Energy (DoE) should also correct and monitor power supply agreements (PSAs) between generation companies and distribution utilities, as well as optimize and adjust system operations because fraudulent contracts, power shortages, and delayed transmission projects directly affect consumers. In addition, the discussion about the imposition of Value Added Tax on already expensive power rates could further strain the finances of Filipino families. Hontiveros then urged the Marcos Jr. Administration to prioritize resetting the 'improper' practices in the power sector, and said that she expects to hear his commitment during the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24. "Matagal nang nakabinbin ang mga repormang ito. Nasa harap na ang solusyon, kikilos na lang para maipatupad ito. Umaasa ako na gawing prayoridad ang anumang makakapagpagaan sa pasanin ng ating mga mamamayan at hindi ang interes ng iilan lang," Hontiveros concluded. HONTIVEROS: BAWAS SINGIL SA KURYENTE, PANSAMANTALA LANG; REPORMA SA SEKTOR KAILANGAN Sinabi ni Senador Risa Hontiveros ngayong Martes na ang bawas-singil sa kuryente ng Manila Electric Company (Meralco), ay kakarampot at pansamantala lang, at posible pa itong maibaba kung ang gobyerno ay seryosong magpapatupad ng mahahalagang reporma sa sektor ng enerhiya. "Ang pagbaba ng singil sa kuryente ay talaga namang mangyayari dahil bumaba rin ang presyo ng imported coal sa world market. Kaya ang tanong, hanggang kailan matatamasa ng konsyumer ang mas mababang singil sa kuryente? Hindi ito permanente," ani Hontiveros. Ito ang pahayag ng senador sa P0.72/kWh na pagbaba sa singil na inihayag ng Meralco para sa buwan ng Hulyo, bunsod ng bumaba ring generation rate na natanggap nito mula sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) at sa mga kontrata nito sa coal plants., "The government should be proactive in implementing policy changes that would permanently and sustainably reduce our consumers' electricity bills," dagdag niya. Binigyang-diin ng senadora na bukod sa generation charge ay may mga hiwalay na items sa singil sa kuryente na maaari pang mabawasan at magkaroon ng pangmatagalang epekto gaya ng distribution charge ng Meralco at transmission charge ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). "Isang reporma na matagal ko nang iginigiit sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ay ang pagpapababa sa napakataas na 15% weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Mula pa 2015 ito pinakikinabangan ng Meralco at NGCP. Kung maitatama ito, tiyak na may bawas din sa distribution at transmission charges at mapapagaan ang pasanin ng mga konsyumer," ani Hontiveros. Ang distribution charge ng Meralco nitong Hunyo ay nasa 18% ng total bill, ang transmission ay 4%, habang ang government taxes ay 10%. Mahigit kalahati ng bill (59%) kung gayon ay payable sa generation. Sinabi pa ni Hontiveros na bukod sa reduction sa WACC ng Meralco at NGCP, malaking atensyon ang dapat ituon ng ERC at Department of Energy (DoE) sa pagtatama at pagbabantay sa power supply agreements (PSAs) sa pagitan ng mga generation companies at distribution utilities, gayundin ang optimization at pagsasaayos ng system operations dahil direktang naipapapasa sa mga konsyumer ang mabigat na epekto ng madadayang kontrata, power shortage, at delayed na mga proyekto sa transmission. Bukod dito, simulan na rin ang usapin hinggil sa ganap na pagtanggal mula sa pagpapataw ng Value Added Tax sa kuryente bilang dagdag bayarin sa ating matagal nang pasanin na napakataas na presyo ng kuryente sa bansa. Hinimok din ni Hontiveros ang Administrasyong Marcos Jr. na unahin ang pagtutuwid ng mga maling kalakaran sa industriya ng kuryente, at sinabing inaasahan niyang marinig ito mula sa Pangulo sa kaniyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) sa Hulyo 24. "Matagal nang nakabinbin ang mga repormang ito. Nasa harap na ang solusyon, kikilos na lang para maipatupad ito. Umaasa ako na gawing prayoridad ang anumang makakapagpagaan sa pasanin ng ating mga mamamayan at hindi ang interes ng iilan lang," pagtatapos ni Hontiveros.