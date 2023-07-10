Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,188 in the last 365 days.

Construction of Gia Bình II Industrial Park starts

VIETNAM, July 10 - BẮC NINH — The Management Board of Bắc Ninh Industrial Parks and Hanaka Group started the construction of Gia Bình II Industrial Park in Gia Bình District, Bắc Ninh Province, on Sunday.

Gia Bình II Industrial Park project covers an area of 250 hectares, stretching across four communes of Nhân Thắng, Bình Dương, Thái Bảo and Vạn Ninh, with total estimated investment capital of VNĐ3.95 trillion (US$166.7 million).

The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023 to welcome production plants the first quarter of next year.

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Đào Quang Khải requested the investor, project management unit, consulting unit, and construction contractor to finish the work as scheduled while ensuring the project quality and safety.

The deputy chairman assigned Gia Bình District’s departments and branches to create conditions for the investor to complete the project on schedule, contributing to welcome a new wave of investment to Việt Nam in general and Bắc Ninh Province in particular and creating a driving force for socio-economic development for the southern area of Đuống River. — VNS

You just read:

Construction of Gia Bình II Industrial Park starts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more