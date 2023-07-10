Construction of Gia Bình II Industrial Park starts

VIETNAM, July 10 - BẮC NINH — The Management Board of Bắc Ninh Industrial Parks and Hanaka Group started the construction of Gia Bình II Industrial Park in Gia Bình District, Bắc Ninh Province, on Sunday.

Gia Bình II Industrial Park project covers an area of 250 hectares, stretching across four communes of Nhân Thắng, Bình Dương, Thái Bảo and Vạn Ninh, with total estimated investment capital of VNĐ3.95 trillion (US$166.7 million).

The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023 to welcome production plants the first quarter of next year.

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Đào Quang Khải requested the investor, project management unit, consulting unit, and construction contractor to finish the work as scheduled while ensuring the project quality and safety.

The deputy chairman assigned Gia Bình District’s departments and branches to create conditions for the investor to complete the project on schedule, contributing to welcome a new wave of investment to Việt Nam in general and Bắc Ninh Province in particular and creating a driving force for socio-economic development for the southern area of Đuống River. — VNS