Smart Water Management Market Size Expected To Reach $26.02 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Smart Water Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Smart Water Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s smart water management market forecast, the smart water management market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global smart water management industry is due to the increase in demand for clean water due to the increasing global population. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart water management market share. Major smart water management companies include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., IBM Corporation, Itron, Schneider Electric SE, SUEZ Group.
Smart Water Management Market Segments
● By Offering: Water Meters, Solutions, Services
● By Product Type: Advanced Water Meters , Meter Read Technology, Cellular Network
● By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Smart water management refers to the integration of systems and methods for monitoring, controlling, and regulating the usage and quality of water resources, as well as the maintenance of connected equipment.
The Table Of Content For The Smart Water Management Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Smart Water Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Smart Water Management Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business