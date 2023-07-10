Hà Nội eyes int'l expo on fire safety, rescue, smart building

VIETNAM, July 10 -

HÀ NỘI — Secutech Vietnam 2023, an international exhibition on security technology and fire safety and rescue, will be held in the capital city from July 19-21.

The exhibition will be jointly organised by the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department, the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR) and the Messe Frankfurt Group from Germany.

The upcoming event attracts over 350 exhibitors from 23 countries and territories, including the UK, the US, France, Germany, India, mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Việt Nam among others.

It will introduce advanced products and technologies in the field of fire-fighting, security, safety, prevention and rescue, and equipment used in industrial zones, roads, banks, buildings and smart houses.

During the press conference in Hà Nội late last week, the exhibition's organisers said they hoped that the event will help facilitate the application of new technologies, equipment and materials in firefighting, rescue, security and protection.

Organisers described Secutech Vietnam 2023 as a good chance for manufacturers and businesses to exchange information, share experiences, and find markets.

They added that it will also offer opportunities for functional units of State management in the field of security, safety, fire prevention and fighting and domestic enterprises to access advanced technologies, solutions and products and potential partners to contribute to effectively serving socio-economic development in a period of international integration, as well as protect the safety and lives of the people.

The event will feature a dialogue between the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department, functional units of the Ministry of Construction, the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and domestic and foreign enterprises to solve difficulties and obstacles in the field of fire prevention and fighting.

It will also include a seminar discussing fire prevention means and smart fire fighting technology applying the achievements of the industrial revolution 4.0.

Secutech Vietnam 2022 held in HCM City featured more than 250 booths of agencies, organisations, manufacturers and suppliers in the industry from many countries in the world. — VNS