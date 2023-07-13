DEBBIE ALLEN, JORDAN COOPER & JACK MIZRAHI PRESENT THE REMEMBER MY NAME BALL
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Debbie Allen has teamed up with Jordan Cooper and Jack Mizrahi to host the ‘Remember My Name’ Ball in the Wallis Performance Space, at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center, benefitting the students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and House Lives Matter, a national support organization helping to improve conditions and provide access to critical services for LGBTQ+ people in need. The evening will celebrate the origins of Vogue, Face, Attitude and Shade for a night of passion and fashion. Celebrity judges who are iconic and influential members of Ballroom – Billy Porter, Jordan Cooper, Lena Waithe and Debbie Allen. Performance categories will include Face, Vogue, Sex Siren and Runway. A Best Dressed award will also be given to the guest bringing the most flavor to the Ball.
The triumvirate of Ms. Allen, Jack Mizrahi and Jordan Cooper is a powerhouse team partnering to support the LGBTQ+ community. Ms. Allen makes dance and performing arts education accessible so that young people can achieve their best expression of themselves artistically and in life. Ballroom has been the stage for many to bring out their best, debut their truth, and make magical moments on the iconic ballroom floor. “We all dance to the beat of ONE,” says Ms. Allen. “Supporting performing arts and the LGBTQ+ community is a coming together as ONE.”
Allen is a Kennedy Center honoree, 6X Emmy winner and internationally acclaimed director, producer, choreographer and Founder of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Jack Mizrahi, is the iconic emcee of the global ballroom community, a writer and consultant to Billy Porter for FX’s Pose, and executive producer for HBO Max’s Legendary. Jordan Cooper is an Executive Producer, Director of The Ms. Pat Show, and recently became the youngest playwright on Broadway with “Ain’t No Mo” which earned 6 Tony nominations including Best Play and Featured Actor for Jordan’s performance.
The ‘Remember My Name’ Ball will take place at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center, which held its grand opening in April 2022. Named for Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) benefactor Shonda Rhimes, the 24,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility serves as Debbie Allen’s sanctuary for training young dancers and artists, a place to connect with the community – where all are welcome. The Center includes the Wallis Performance Space, named for DADA benefactor Wallis Annenberg, where the main event will be held.
WHEN:
Schedule and Festival Pricing
• Limited Table Seats $1,500 ea. (includes food & beverage service)
• General Admission: $50-$75 (food / beverage available for purchase)
• Sponsorships: Contact Event Organizer
Saturday, August 19
• Food & Beverage Service: 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
• Main Event: 7:00 – 11p.m.
WHERE:
Debbie Allen Dance Academy
Rhimes Performing Arts Center
1850 S. Manhattan Pl.
Los Angeles, CA 90019
HOW:
For ticket information please visit: RememberMyNameBall.Eventbrite.com
ABOUT:
Debbie Allen Dance Academy: The Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is committed to expanding the reach of dance and performing arts to enrich, inspire, and transform the lives of thousands of young people in the Greater Los Angeles area, across the country and around the world. DADA has become renowned for its faculty, furthering the art of dance, especially among the disenfranchised Black and Latino communities, and the artists who have emerged from the facility. The organization’s success is built on the principle that the character, education and creativity ignited through arts education are invaluable to individual achievement and our success as a nation.
Gina Baffo
The triumvirate of Ms. Allen, Jack Mizrahi and Jordan Cooper is a powerhouse team partnering to support the LGBTQ+ community. Ms. Allen makes dance and performing arts education accessible so that young people can achieve their best expression of themselves artistically and in life. Ballroom has been the stage for many to bring out their best, debut their truth, and make magical moments on the iconic ballroom floor. “We all dance to the beat of ONE,” says Ms. Allen. “Supporting performing arts and the LGBTQ+ community is a coming together as ONE.”
Allen is a Kennedy Center honoree, 6X Emmy winner and internationally acclaimed director, producer, choreographer and Founder of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Jack Mizrahi, is the iconic emcee of the global ballroom community, a writer and consultant to Billy Porter for FX’s Pose, and executive producer for HBO Max’s Legendary. Jordan Cooper is an Executive Producer, Director of The Ms. Pat Show, and recently became the youngest playwright on Broadway with “Ain’t No Mo” which earned 6 Tony nominations including Best Play and Featured Actor for Jordan’s performance.
The ‘Remember My Name’ Ball will take place at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center, which held its grand opening in April 2022. Named for Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) benefactor Shonda Rhimes, the 24,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility serves as Debbie Allen’s sanctuary for training young dancers and artists, a place to connect with the community – where all are welcome. The Center includes the Wallis Performance Space, named for DADA benefactor Wallis Annenberg, where the main event will be held.
WHEN:
Schedule and Festival Pricing
• Limited Table Seats $1,500 ea. (includes food & beverage service)
• General Admission: $50-$75 (food / beverage available for purchase)
• Sponsorships: Contact Event Organizer
Saturday, August 19
• Food & Beverage Service: 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
• Main Event: 7:00 – 11p.m.
WHERE:
Debbie Allen Dance Academy
Rhimes Performing Arts Center
1850 S. Manhattan Pl.
Los Angeles, CA 90019
HOW:
For ticket information please visit: RememberMyNameBall.Eventbrite.com
ABOUT:
Debbie Allen Dance Academy: The Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is committed to expanding the reach of dance and performing arts to enrich, inspire, and transform the lives of thousands of young people in the Greater Los Angeles area, across the country and around the world. DADA has become renowned for its faculty, furthering the art of dance, especially among the disenfranchised Black and Latino communities, and the artists who have emerged from the facility. The organization’s success is built on the principle that the character, education and creativity ignited through arts education are invaluable to individual achievement and our success as a nation.
Gina Baffo
Debbie Allen Dance Academy
+1 323-697-0543
email us here