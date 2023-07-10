VN spends over $480 million on meat imports in first 5 months

VIETNAM, July 10 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam imported more than 239,000 tonnes of meat and meat products worth US$480 million in the first five months of this year.

The number climbed by roughly 1.6 per cent in terms of quantity but declined by 9.1 per cent in terms of value, according to the General Department of Customs of Việt Nam.

In May, Việt Nam imported 57.62 thousand tonnes of meat, worth $108.8 million, up 9.5 per cent in volume but down 10.2 per cent in value year-on-year. This marked its fourth monthly growth in import volume of meat and meat products.

During the period, the country imported from more than 36 markets, with the five largest suppliers being the US, India, Russia, Brazil, and Poland.

In particular, meat imports from Russia have steadily soared after decreasing in 2022.

The main types of imported meat and include poultry and offal, fresh chilled or frozen pork, and fresh chilled or frozen beef.

Imports of chilled or frozen poultry, offal of pigs, buffaloes, and cows were on the uptrend, while pork and beef imports decreased year-on-year.

In the first five months of 2023, Việt Nam imported 29,610 tonnes of fresh chilled or frozen pork, worth $73.62 million, down 19.9 per cent in volume and 5.7 per cent in value. — VNS