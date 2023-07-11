Unregistered sales websites and apps remain at large

VIETNAM, July 11 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said that the number of e-commerce websites and applications confirmed by the ministry increased significantly from 2019 to 2021.

The E-Commerce White Book showed that the number of registered sites and apps rose from 29,370 to 43,411, and those with confirmed registration rose from 1,191 to 1,448.

However, in addition to valid documents approved by the ministry, the number of unregistered sites and apps still accounts for a large proportion.

This is partly because businesses do not understand the regulations and policies on e-commerce or have not been consulted to study the registration and declaration procedures.

iDEA noted that the registration of e-commerce websites and apps with MoIT is mandatory and specified in legal documents. Businesses need to comply to avoid unnecessary fines.

To get an authentication mark from the MoIT, businesses must live up to certain standards. The authentication mark will help customers to feel more secure when making purchasing decisions, and using the products and services provided by businesses.

Receiving certification from the ministry will help businesses to improve their reputation and affirm their brand in the market.

E-commerce websites and applications will be provided with a logo attached to their website after completing the notification and registration procedures.

The logo will lead to the ministry's website to confirm successful registration.

An iDEA representative affirmed that the announcement and registration of e-commerce websites and applications with MoIT was a necessary condition for businesses to access the market in the digital environment, avoid unnecessary legal consequences, and improve their reputation.

In addition, businesses can find that selling via digital channels while strictly complying with the provisions of the law will help ensure their rights and benefits when performing online transactions as guaranteed by the law, building trust for customers when using products and services. — VNS