Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,251 in the last 365 days.

Unregistered sales websites and apps remain at large

VIETNAM, July 11 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said that the number of e-commerce websites and applications confirmed by the ministry increased significantly from 2019 to 2021.

The E-Commerce White Book showed that the number of registered sites and apps rose from 29,370 to 43,411, and those with confirmed registration rose from 1,191 to 1,448.

However, in addition to valid documents approved by the ministry, the number of unregistered sites and apps still accounts for a large proportion.

This is partly because businesses do not understand the regulations and policies on e-commerce or have not been consulted to study the registration and declaration procedures.

iDEA noted that the registration of e-commerce websites and apps with MoIT is mandatory and specified in legal documents. Businesses need to comply to avoid unnecessary fines.

To get an authentication mark from the MoIT, businesses must live up to certain standards. The authentication mark will help customers to feel more secure when making purchasing decisions, and using the products and services provided by businesses.

Receiving certification from the ministry will help businesses to improve their reputation and affirm their brand in the market.

E-commerce websites and applications will be provided with a logo attached to their website after completing the notification and registration procedures. 

The logo will lead to the ministry's website to confirm successful registration.

An iDEA representative affirmed that the announcement and registration of e-commerce websites and applications with MoIT was a necessary condition for businesses to access the market in the digital environment, avoid unnecessary legal consequences, and improve their reputation.

In addition, businesses can find that selling via digital channels while strictly complying with the provisions of the law will help ensure their rights and benefits when performing online transactions as guaranteed by the law, building trust for customers when using products and services. — VNS

You just read:

Unregistered sales websites and apps remain at large

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more