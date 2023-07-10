ICC Expanding Public Comment Opportunity on Ameren Multi-Year Rate Plan

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, July 10 - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is providing Ameren Illinois electric customers an additional opportunity to offer comments on the company's proposed Multi-Year Rate Plan at a public hearing on July 19, 2023 in Decatur. The hearing will begin at 6 pm at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur.





An ICC Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) who is presiding over the cases in consolidated Docket Nos. 22-0487 and 23-0082, as well as ICC Staff, will be onsite to accept the public comments. Representatives from Ameren Illinois will also be present. The public may submit verbal or written comments to the ALJ at the hearing. To ensure everyone wishing to speak is accommodated, verbal comments will be limited to three minutes per person. Consumers are invited to comment on Ameren Illinois' Multi-Year Rate Plan. It should be noted, however, that public comments may not be used to resolve disputed issues of fact in the formal proceeding. Commission staff will be available to answer procedural questions following the comment portion of the meeting.





For those unable to attend the hearing, public comments may also be left with the ICC through its website in Docket Nos. 22-0487/23-0082 . Comments may also be left with an ICC Consumer Services Division Counselor by calling toll-free 1-800-524-0795 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.





Ameren Illinois filed the petition for approval of a Multi-Year Rate Plan with the Commission back in January 2023. A Proposed Order summarizing the case and making recommendations is expected to be filed by the ALJs in the fall, and a Final Order ruling by the Commissioners must be issued before the end of the year.





Changes to state law under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) gave the state's largest investor-owned public utilities the option to file multi-year rate plans. The rate cases should complement the utility company's Multi-Year Integrated Grid Plans, which are designed to accelerate progress on Illinois' clean energy and environmental goals while holding electric companies accountable for their performance.





The Commission operates under the direction of state law and statute. The ICC's mission is to balance the interests of consumers and utilities to ensure adequate, efficient, reliable, safe and least-cost public utility services.









The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities and equipment in the state.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices and bureaus, click here .




